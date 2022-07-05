Movie review: Minions: The Rise of Gru

If you've ever dreamt of being transported into one of the small towns in a Hallmark movie, wandering the picturesque Main Street with a hot apple cider or cocoa in hand as you enjoy the season, you won't want to miss taking a peek at a recently listed Vermont farmhouse. This property in Topsham, Vermont, captures all the charm you love from your favorite Hallmark flicks — in fact, you may just get inspired to pen your own script after spending some time relaxing on the porch of this home or curled up in one of the cozy rooms inside.

TOPSHAM, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO