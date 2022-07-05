Movie review: Minions: The Rise of Gru

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce invites participants for the Second Annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show and Fifth Annual Benson’s Chevy Cruise-In. The car show, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real Estate, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 in Ludlow, Vt. at the Okemo Field on Route 103. The cruise-in will be held the night before the festival on Friday evening Aug. 19 from 5–8 p.m. at Benson’s Chevrolet located at 25 Pond St. in Ludlow Village. Learn more and register at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/cars/.
