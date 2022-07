As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Kentucky in 2022. Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment. Description: Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO