Tuscaloosa, AL

On3 rankings expert breaks down Alabama pledge Malik Benson

By Joseph Hastings about 5 hours
Coveted JUCO wideout Malik Benson. (Photo via Malik Benson)

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power breaks down the skill set of new Alabama Crimson Tide commit Malik Benson.

tdalabamamag.com

4-Star WR Jalen Hale announces top three

Alabama football’s four-star wide receiver target, Jalen Hale announced his top three schools Thursday. Hale attends Longview High School in Longview, Texas. He previously released a top five, and Alabama was included. The Texas product has now narrowed his top five down to a top three, and he has Georgia, Texas and the Crimson Tide as his remaining choices.
LONGVIEW, TX
The Clemson Insider

5-star from Alabama’s backyard commits to Tigers

ALABASTER, Ala. — Clemson has landed a huge commitment from one of the country’s top defensive line prospects, who basically hails from the University of Alabama’s backyard. Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Friday night during a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Half of this Alabama school’s students live in poverty. Here’s how they beat the odds in math.

Alabama’s students have gained a reputation for not being good at doing math. But don’t tell that to Cordova Elementary Principal Dianne Williams. Williams leads the 400-student rural elementary school tucked into the hills of Walker County about 35 minutes northwest of Birmingham. Her school is one of Alabama’s “high flyers” – schools identified by AL.com that have a lot of students in poverty and not a lot of local tax support, yet have student achievement among the highest in the state.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

People make the most money in these 10 Alabama counties

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Hoover day school used hot sauce to punish young children, parents warn

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – For Anna Sims Barnes’ family, it was taco night, and it was time to spice it up. Her husband walked to the fridge and took out a bottle of hot sauce. Dinner was served.  But what came next shocked and confused Anna and her husband. One of their children, a 5-year-old […]
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mother of Tuscaloosa Baby Who Died in 2019 Sentenced to 40 Years

The mother of an allegedly abused infant who died in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the Tuscaloosa Police Department announced Wednesday. In a long Facebook post, a department spokesperson said the baby, Demarious Kamari Henry, was eight weeks old when TPD Investigator Dornell Cousette visited him in Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
birminghamtimes.com

‘There were flowers, candles, a table for two and a private chef’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
