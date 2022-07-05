Mel's: A creamy downtown delight

Sadie Smith scoops ice cream at Mel's Downtown Creamery in Pawcatuck Friday, June 24, 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Mel’s Downtown Creamery is an independently owned ice cream shop that’s open year-round, which was especially a godsend the first year of the pandemic, when I was working from home in Westerly 100% of the time. My editor once spied me walking around downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck with an ice cream cone, in a hat and scarf.

When I was doing my pumpkin tour of southeastern Connecticut a few years ago, I greatly enjoyed the pumpkin Oreo ice cream, and they have other seasonal specialties. Some of my perennial faves are chocolate peanut butter, pistachio, and maple walnut, but I go there enough that I’ve convinced myself to try new things. I wasn’t sure Graham Central Station would be my jam but absolutely loved it; the flavor reminded me of s’mores and the chocolate-covered honeycomb pieces added a great texture.

The 1950s ice cream parlor décor makes for a great vibe, but if you want to eat outside, I recommend walking across the street to sit by the river. Mel’s also gives back to the community, frequently hosting fundraisers for various organizations, as well as blood drives.

Mel's Downtown Creamery, 37 W Broad St., Pawcatuck; open 12 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 to 9 p.m. weeknights.

-- Erica Moser