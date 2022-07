COLUMBIA, S.C. — The public is invited to the upcoming Richland County School District Two public hearing on July 12 where the board will discuss the 2022-23 budget. The meeting will be the first public meeting, and the second reading of the budget before the board votes on the almost $315 million general fund budget. The first reading of the draft budget took place during the June 28 board meeting.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO