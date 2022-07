BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In what comes as no surprise at this point, drought continues to worsen and expand across our area. Browning of grass, easily sparked grassfires, and unanimous burn bans are just a few of the signs of a parched landscape that we have seen for the past couple months. With the latest US Drought Monitor (released every Thursday), the vast majority of the area is now considered in at least “Moderate Drought” in the 5 category scale.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO