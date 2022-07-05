ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City Single-Vehicle Crash Involves Phone Pole

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccident Near Yuba City High School Occurs When Driver Strikes Pole. A single-vehicle crash in Yuba City occurred recently when a driver struck a telephone pole. The Yuba City Police Department reported that the accident occurred along Park Avenue near the Yuba City High School between Franklin Avenue and B Street....

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-Run Driver on Watt Avenue Leaves Injured Rider. A motorcyclist hit-and-run that resulted in injuries was reported in Sacramento on July 7. The crash involved the motorcycle and a motor vehicle along Watt Avenue at the crossroads with San Lucas Way in Arden-Arcade shortly after 4:00 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived, the motorcyclist had pulled to the right-hand side of the roadway, and traffic was not blocked.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Walton Avenue Residential Fire

(Yuba City Firefighters release) – Last night, Yuba City Firefighters responded for a residential structure fire on Walton Ave. Engine 4 arrived to find heavy fire showing from a single story residence. A transitional attack was initiated and crews achieved quick knockdown of the fire. No injuries were reported....
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Yuba City, CA
Accidents
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

East Sacramento Fatality Accident Occurs on July 4th

Driver Makes Deadly Error Turning Left at Folsom Boulevard. A fatality accident happened in East Sacramento on July 4th in a single-vehicle collision made by a reportedly unsafe turn. The accident happened on eastbound Folsom Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. when a Rancho Cordova woman, 27, attempted to turn toward the left, striking a concrete abutment. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in East Sacramento, there were no additional vehicles involved.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Knocks Down Pole

A two-vehicle crash on June 30 in Sacramento ended up causing major damage to both vehicles and knocked down a phone pole. The accident occurred along northbound Power Inn Road just north of Scottsdale Drive shortly before 4:00 p.m. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident involved two sedans and that debris was strewn across all the northbound lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Single Vehicle Crash#City High#Traffic Accident#Pg E
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Killed in Auburn Single-Vehicle Accident

Accident on Auburn Folsom Road Claims Life of Driver. A single-vehicle accident resulted in the death of the driver in Auburn recently. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the crash occurred at about 10:50 p.m. along Auburn Folsom Road near Indian Hill Road. Upon arrival, they discovered that an Atwater man, age 31, had died in the accident after crashing into a tree in his Ford F-450 pickup.
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Missing Winters Teen After Accident

Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
WINTERS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Off-Ramp Crash in Sacramento Causes Major Injury

Accident on Florin Road Off-Ramp Involves Three Vehicles. A major injury crash occurred in Sacramento on July 2, involving three vehicles. The crash happened on the eastbound Florin Road off-ramp over S.R. 99 northbound around 3:38 p.m. Two lanes of the off-ramp were blocked by the collision, and one of the vehicles overturned onto its side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Teen still missing days after crash in Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager remains missing after crashing a truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday. When deputies arrived just after midnight, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Evacuations ordered near Loma Rica due to the Bay Fire

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is ordering evacuations due to the Bay Fire in Loma Rica.  The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the area to the west and to the south of Paynes Peak, between Loma Rica Road and Marysville Road. The area is east […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Citrus Heights Motorcycle Crash Causes Injuries

Accident on Old Auburn Road Involves Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle. A motorcycle crash in Citrus Heights on July 2 caused life-threatening injuries to the rider. A call was placed to the Citrus Heights Police Department at around 4:55 p.m. about a collision involving a motor vehicle and motorcyclist along Old Auburn Road near Loi Linda Lane. Upon arrival, they discovered the motorcyclist on the ground.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP narrows down vehicle in deadly Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. - The CHP has narrowed down what vehicle was involved in a deadly hit-and-run early Tuesday morning. The CHP said it is either a 2005-2007 Ford Super Duty or Ford Excursion. The vehicle will be missing the right front headlight and possibly have damage to the hood, right front fender and the right portion of the front bumper, according to the CHP.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Texas Man, 39, Killed In SUV Crash Near North San Juan

NORTH SAN JUAN (CBS13) — A Texas man has died after a crash in Nevada County early Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 a.m., officers responded near Tyler Foote and Oak Tree roads in the North San Juan area to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that Cal Fire and North San Juan Fire personnel were trying to extricate two people who were in an SUV that had crashed into a tree. It appears that the SUV was heading west on Tyler Foote Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. Two people and a dog were in the SUV when it crashed. Officers say the passenger, a 39-year-old man from Liberty, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 42-year-old Redwood City woman, suffered major injuries in the crash and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA
kubaradio.com

Over 4 Pounds of Fentanyl & Meth Seized, Gridley Man Arrested

(BINTF media release) – During the early morning hours of July 7, 2022, Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) were conducting surveillance of Michael Alan Kunde in the City of Gridley. Mr. Kunde, a 42 year old Gridley resident, is currently on Searchable Probation through Sutter County Superior Court for a drug related offense.
GRIDLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy