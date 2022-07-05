ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
Image via iStock.

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Doylestown truly is a unique place,” said Brittany Brown, who writes about the area for the Doylestown Cardinal newspaper.

The town has many must-see attractions, including the Bucks County Civil War Library & Museum, which offers a glimpse of what life was like in the county during the 1860s.

County Theater should also not be missed. It has been a Doylestown icon since 1938. It is currently a nonprofit member-supported theater that focuses on independent, art, and foreign films.

Additionally among the many excellent dining offerings is Empanada Mama, where you can enjoy traditional hand pies with unique empanada fillings and dipping sauces.

Meanwhile, Hattery Stove & Still, located inside the historic Doylestown Inn, serves modern American fare and comfort food.

Finally for shopping, make sure to stop by Allora Gifts & Home Décor, which offers an eclectic mix of quirky goods and gifts.

Read more about Doylestown in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

