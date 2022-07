As cities struggle to save water, a special program in long beach is paying residents to ditch their water-guzzling lawns for drought-tolerant species. Ten-year-old Leotie Mohler showed off her favorite plant, the Desert Willow, part of her family's front yard."They're pink with yellow inside," she said. Her mother, Becca Mohler, said their front yard wasn't always filled with desert plants. In 2018, it was just dead grass, requiring lots of maintenance and too much water. Now, her front yard is lush with plants, thanks to a program started in 2010 called Long Beach lawn-to-garden where residents get paid to switch to drought-tolerant...

