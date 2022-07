The Landmark Society of Western New York, in cooperation with the homeowners and Bero Architecture PLLC, is hosting a very special event: a tour of the privately owned Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Boynton House in Rochester NY! This one-hour guided tour will bring guests into one of Wright’s most iconic designs. Those interested in the tour will be able to enter a lottery to purchase tickets. The window to enter on the Landmark Society website (www.landmarksociety.org) opens on July 13 and will close on July 20. Winners will be notified and they will be able to purchase up to two $50 tickets.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO