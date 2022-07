Several Lima female African American business owners were recognized today(7/5/22) for their contributions to the community at the Wingate in Downtown Lima. Sixth Ward Councilor Derry Glenn presented the African American Business Women of the Year Award to five Lima female business owners. The following owners and their businesses were honored: LaFawn Pugsley with Plush Party Palace Girls Spa, Linda Scott Nwoke with Ella Bees 1 Inc., Shari Banks with All My Angels Daycare, Shawna Glover with The Beauty Bar, and Thelma Banks with Helen Ruth Southern Sweet Tea Shop. This is the third year Lima African American businesses were recognized, and Glenn emphasized the importance of recognizing these minority businesses.

