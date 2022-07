FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic on northbound Highway 99 was backed up after a deadly fiery crash near Fowler, Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Manning Avenue. California Highway Patrol officers say a 53-year-old man from Sanger was driving a commercial truck pulling a trailer when it moved to the next lane over – causing a car in that lane to be forced into the back of the trailer. That caused both vehicles to catch fire which killed the driver in the car.

FOWLER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO