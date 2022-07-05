Listen to Topside and Veeze’s “Ian’s the Devil”: The Ones

Among Neil Young’s one-off genre-experiment albums, 2002’s Are You Passionate? enjoys neither the adoring cult of his foray into synth-pop sci-fi nor the infamy of the rockabilly revival act that got him sued for not sounding enough like himself. Perhaps that’s because Are You Passionate?’s animating conceit—a tracklist heavy on slow-burning ballads that nod in the direction of 1960s R&B, backed by the veteran soul men of Booker T. and the M.G.’s—seems like the sort of thing any number of Young’s boomer contemporaries might have attempted a few decades into their respective careers. It isn’t as outwardly experimental as the others, but it has its charms. One of Young’s many personae is the songwriter who can churn out a beautiful melody without much apparent effort, and the classic-soul trappings of Are You Passionate? seemed to bring that side out of him, with several unusually sumptuous tunes to distinguish it from his other efforts of the same era.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO