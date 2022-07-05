ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Topside and Veeze's "Ian's the Devil": The Ones

Detroit producer Topside's compilation mixtape Lost Files collected the finished versions of a bunch of songs that I thought were destined to exclusively live as YouTube leaks for the rest...

Pitchfork

Missy Elliott Offers Advice to Artists Working on Sophomore Albums

All artists working on their second album got an important new resource today: free advice from Missy Elliott. Today, Elliott tweeted a bit of advice specifically for anyone figuring out how to follow up on their debut full-length, urging artists not to play it safe for their sophomore effort. “Sophomore...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Meet the Moonlight

Jack Johnson never completely fit inside the “Life Is Good” T-shirt that two decades of adult-contemporary hits wove for him. Sure, Johnson—a strong-jawed Hawaii native with a disarming grin and a twilit voice as tuneful as a commercial jingle—extolled making banana pancakes as a romantic getaway, turned an ode to a lover’s bulbous toes into a staccato jam, and recruited certified goof G. Love to sing along about Curious George. Perennially posed on the edge of some salty shore, guitar in hand, he seemed the heir apparent to Jimmy Buffett’s fiefdom of mixed drinks and beach breezes, a pleasant guy with cheesy tunes about the surf and your soul, man.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Usher Performs “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR: Watch

Usher has given a performance for NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series. Joined by his band, Usher sang “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Confessions, Pt. II,” and more. The band featured vocalists Eric Bellinger and Vedo, bassist, Dmitry Gorodetsky, trombonist Lemar Guillary, trumpeter Brandyn Phllips, saxophonist Jay Flat, keyboardist Darek Cobbs, guitarist Erick Walls, and drummer Ryan Carr. Watch below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles

Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has announced the follow-up to 2018’s Chris. Redcar les adorables étoiles is out September 23 via Because Music. He has also announced a string of September dates described, in a press release, as a “new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry.” Find those dates below.
MUSIC
Chief Keef
Pitchfork

Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One

Spencer Krug has seldom stood still for long. A founding member of indie rockers Wolf Parade, he has skipped between numerous projects over the past two decades, from Swan Lake—the Canadian supergroup featuring Destroyer’s Dan Bejar and former Frog Eyes bandmate Carey Mercer—to Sunset Rubdown and Moonface, which grew from solo outings into collaborative endeavors. On Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One, his second solo LP under his own name, he ruminates on stasis and change: “First came the death of old ways/Then came the birth of the new,” he sings, just past the record’s halfway point. Recorded between 2020 and 2021 in the seclusion of home studio on rural Vancouver Island, Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One offers an introspective and idiosyncratic look at life during downtime.
MUSIC
Game Time

Game Time

Shaudy Kash is a byproduct of a kinship between Detroit and the Bay Area that dates back to the Great Migration and lives on through their respective rap scenes. With shared foundations in funk and soul, rappers in both regions have long spoken of a bond that extends beyond words. “Through spirit and through blood there is a connection through Oakland and Detroit,” Oakland legend Too $hort has said. Detroit’s FMB DZ agrees: “It’s like we cousins man.”
DETROIT, MI
Icons

Icons

Given their playful public image, it might seem like Two Shell crashed into the murky world of UK bass like a glitter bomb in a cement factory. But in reality, the mysterious London duo came in a Trojan horse made of unassuming stuff: brittle textures, stark tone colors, sternly syncopated beats. Their 2019 debut EP for Livity Sound fit neatly with the lean, percussive style of leftfield UK club music. Their anthemic tendencies earned comparisons to Overmono and Bicep, UK duos known for supersizing underground tropes for big-room crowds. And Two Shell’s edits—like “Wedding Practice,” which makes zero attempt to disguise a sizeable chunk lifted from Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You”—put them in a class alongside artists like Four Tet and Jamie xx, who wield canny bootlegs as floor-filling festival wildcards.
MUSIC
Toast

Toast

Among Neil Young’s one-off genre-experiment albums, 2002’s Are You Passionate? enjoys neither the adoring cult of his foray into synth-pop sci-fi nor the infamy of the rockabilly revival act that got him sued for not sounding enough like himself. Perhaps that’s because Are You Passionate?’s animating conceit—a tracklist heavy on slow-burning ballads that nod in the direction of 1960s R&B, backed by the veteran soul men of Booker T. and the M.G.’s—seems like the sort of thing any number of Young’s boomer contemporaries might have attempted a few decades into their respective careers. It isn’t as outwardly experimental as the others, but it has its charms. One of Young’s many personae is the songwriter who can churn out a beautiful melody without much apparent effort, and the classic-soul trappings of Are You Passionate? seemed to bring that side out of him, with several unusually sumptuous tunes to distinguish it from his other efforts of the same era.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Medallions Monarchy

The term “stalwart” was made for rappers like Planet Asia. Listen to any of the Fresno, California native’s music and you’ll see patterns of slick-tongued braggadocio blended with Five Percenter teachings, a delicate balance of the spiritual and the profane as inspired by string theory as it is by Wu-Tang Clan and Too $hort. Unlike fellow West Coast spitter Ras Kass, who raps like a rhyming world history textbook, Asia mostly uses the metaphysical as wallpaper for the lifestyle raps, drug dealing, and hood reporting he’s made his name on since 1997. In that time, he’s racked up a short-lived deal with Interscope, founded his own label Gold Chain Music, and released enough independent mixtapes, collaborations, and one-offs to make Curren$y blush. In a modern rap underground defined by warping the old-school boom-bap ethos, Planet Asia fits like a jewel into a pendant.
FRESNO, CA
Pitchfork

Self Oscillation

For the past seven years, Nicola Cruz has been primarily known for his fusions of electronic music and Andean folk. On early releases like 2015’s Prender el Alma, the Franco-Ecuadorian musician folded indigenous instruments like quena and charango into dubby, downbeat grooves. By 2019’s Siku, he was reaching beyond the South American cordillera, combining breathy flutes with diverse Latin American and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. “Maybe it’s an anthropological thing,” he said of his magpie tendencies. Though promoters and interviewers still tend to peg him to his initial reference points, his work has continued to absorb a broader range of influences; last year’s Subtropique EP for London’s Rhythm Section International label was taut, machine-driven club music, more Panorama Bar than pan flute.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Caribou Announces New Daphni Album Cherry, Shares Song: Listen

Caribou’s Dan Snaith has announced a new Daphni album, Cherry, on the heels of releasing the title track last month. The stalwart Canadian producer has also shared a new track called “Cloudy.” Listen to that below and scroll down for the album’s cover art and tracklist.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Part of the Band”

On first listen, “Part of the Band” might sound like one of the past decade’s most hyperactive rock bands chilling out a little. Compared to the 1975’s more typical arena-filling singles, with their existential angst, glittery synths, and scream-along choruses, it’s the kind of song you could imagine Matty Healy introducing to his bandmates with just an acoustic guitar. Taking notes from Bon Iver’s imagistic campfire ballads and Vampire Weekend’s orchestral whimsy, the band keeps the arrangement light and buoyant. While their last album felt like an overstuffed road-trip playlist touching on every style of music they’ve ever admired, this song’s percussive strings, lush acoustics, and bittersweet melody might even scan as minimalism.
MUSIC
Giant Palm

Giant Palm

Naima Bock begins “Every Morning,” the stunning third track from her debut solo album, Giant Palm, in conversation with herself. The song’s first lines arrive in call-and-response, with a group of backing vocalists cast as the nagging doubts inside the singer’s head, voicing their interrogations in spectacularly rich harmony. Bock’s responses are comparatively understated. We gather that we’re in the aftermath of some sort of breakup, seemingly initiated by the singer herself. Her responsibility for the split doesn’t lessen her grief, an apparent contradiction that her plainspoken lines acknowledge without apologizing for. “Hello, darling,” the chorus of voices begins. “Yes, I’m mourning,” Bock answers.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Drill Music in Zion

Sometime after 2011’s Lasers, Lupe Fiasco the ornery scholar overtook Lupe Fiasco the musician. Instead of the high-concept, accessible lyricism of his early days, the rapper ditched attempts at mainstream palatability, a result of fatigue from Chicago violence, label battles, and artistic compromises. Beginning with 2012’s Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1, his albums became as sanctimonious and unwieldy as they were musically sterile, with grand ideas being stifled by mediocre execution and generic production. Essentially, the music started to resemble required listening for some heavy-handed lesson plan.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Sufjan Stevens Shares New Versions of “Fourth of July”: Listen

Sufjan Stevens has shared two alternate versions of the Carrie & Lowell song “Fourth of July,” both recorded around 2014. The April Base version was recorded near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio. The other, dubbed the “Dumbo Version,” was recorded in Stevens’ old recording studio in Brooklyn. Find both versions below.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Greet Death

Greet Death

Meet the new hell: not quite the same as the old New Hell. On their 2019 album for Deathwish, Inc., Flint, Michigan miserablists Greet Death took their label's name to heart on songs like “You’re Gonna Hate What You’ve Done” and “Do You Feel Nothing?,” wrapping their nihilism in deceptively uplifting melodies. But their new EP makes overwhelming self-loathing the whole point.
FLINT, MI
