Listen to Topside and Veeze’s “Ian’s the Devil”: The Ones

The term “stalwart” was made for rappers like Planet Asia. Listen to any of the Fresno, California native’s music and you’ll see patterns of slick-tongued braggadocio blended with Five Percenter teachings, a delicate balance of the spiritual and the profane as inspired by string theory as it is by Wu-Tang Clan and Too $hort. Unlike fellow West Coast spitter Ras Kass, who raps like a rhyming world history textbook, Asia mostly uses the metaphysical as wallpaper for the lifestyle raps, drug dealing, and hood reporting he’s made his name on since 1997. In that time, he’s racked up a short-lived deal with Interscope, founded his own label Gold Chain Music, and released enough independent mixtapes, collaborations, and one-offs to make Curren$y blush. In a modern rap underground defined by warping the old-school boom-bap ethos, Planet Asia fits like a jewel into a pendant.
