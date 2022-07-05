ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

YPD needs prisoner van for unruly suspect

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mB1Au_0gVW7zAV00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday was such a handful that police had to call in a prisoner transport van to take her to the Mahoning County jail.

Lauren Whatley, 32, of Duncan Lane, was booked into the jail on charges of resisting arrest, domestic violence and endangering children. She is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 7:40 p.m. to a home on Carlton Street and when officers arrived, they say they found Whatley in the front yard yelling at her sister and waving a knife around. Police ordered Whatley to drop the knife and she did so immediately, reports said.

Reports said the sister told police she was arguing with Whatley over someone breaking into their father’s house and Whatley had picked a fight with another sister who had come over expecting a family get-together.

The sister she was arguing with on the front lawn had a cut from the knife on her, and one of the straps on her tank top was also cut with a knife, reports said.

When police told Whatley she was being arrested for domestic violence, reports said she ran into the house and police had to go in and get her. She refused to walk to a cruiser and she had to be carried, reports said.

When Whatley was in the back seat, she kicked the windows and managed to wriggle a hand out of her handcuffs and tried to wrap the seat belt around her head, reports said. She was taken out of the cruiser and an officer was sent for a prisoner transport van to take her to the jail, the report stated.

When the van arrived, it took several officers to lift Whatley because she would not stop struggling, reports said. Reports said she finally quieted down when officers gave her her phone.

Comments / 4

Related
WKBN

Austintown man sentenced for role in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men charged with an October 2020 shooting on the East Side pleaded guilty earlier this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in the crime. Tyree Robinson, 23, of Westchester Drive in Austintown, was sentenced to seven to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Transport#Domestic Violence#Nexstar#Wkbn#Ovi#Law Enforcement#Youngstown
WKBN

More drugs taken off streets in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – More drugs have been taken off the streets of Lisbon. Officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the village for fictitious plates. Approximately 20 grams of suspected meth, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 20 grams of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana and cash were found.
LISBON, OH
WKBN

Youngstown police charge second person in assault of paramedics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday filed charges against a second person for an attack Tuesday on paramedics treating an overdose patient. Brittany Taylor, 32, faces a charge of assault on an emergency medical services provider. She is the person two paramedics were treating at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and is presently not in the Mahoning County Jail.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Suspect in Mercer County robbery in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man from Butler who is accused of robbing a Farrell drug store. Dustin Hilliard faces charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats. Officials in Mercer County say he was arrested after robbing a Rite Aid on New...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Youngstown murder suspect bound over to grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested last week for a February murder on the West Side waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court. Robert Weaver, 37, had a charge of aggravated murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo. Weaver is accused...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Drug raid leaves Mercer County man in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — A Farrell man is due back in court later this month after his arrest Thursday. Daniel George Jr. is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges. The Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the raid of a home in the 300 block of Shenango Blvd.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Felony charges filed against suspect who allegedly shot 9 dogs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arraigned in a recent animal cruelty case pursued by the ANNA Shelter. The ANNA Shelter has announced that charges have been filed for the recent killings of multiple dogs. Nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty have been filed against the suspect. The criminal complaint names Skyler James Martin, […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
WKBN

AG announces 4 arrested for alleged Venango, Mercer meth ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday, July 8, that four people recently were arrested for their alleged roles in a methamphetamine ring operating in Venango and Mercer counties. The Attorney General alleges that Clint Donovan, Robert Haney, Theresa Haney and Kayla Thompson worked...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy