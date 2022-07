(July 8, 2022) The board of directors of Davis, Bowen & Friedel has announced that Ring W. Lardner, P.E., has been named president of the firm, effective July 1. With more than 19 years of experience with the firm, having served as an associate for five years and as principal for more than seven, Lardner is set to lead the firm in this newly appointed role following a planned transition that was initiated a year ago.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO