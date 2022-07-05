ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cobb Planning Commission delays decision on application to allow 32 townhomes on Wade Green Road

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cobb County Planning Commission held (or delayed) a decision until the next meeting on an application from KM Homes that would allow the company to build a 32-unit townhome community on Wade Green Road north of Wooten Lake Road. The hearing had been held from the April Planning...

cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Planning Commission postpones decision on rezoning for child care center on Veterans Memorial pending stipulation letter from applicant

At the July meeting of the Cobb County Planning Commission on Tuesday commissioners voted 3-0 to hold (postpone) a decision on a rezoning request that would allow the operation of a 24-hour child care facility on Veterans Memorial Highway near its intersection with Cooper Lake Road. The property is currently...
COBB COUNTY, GA
chainstoreage.com

North American Properties to begin redevelopment of Marietta shopping center

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has granted unanimous approval to North American Properties to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb, the Marietta, Ga., lifestyle center it acquired a year ago. Opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly outdoor centers in the nation, the 30-acre...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council Approves Crack Down on Negligent Landlords

Atlanta City Council Unanimously Approves Legislation Introduced by Council Member Andrea L. Boone Urging Local Authorities to Crack Down on Negligent Landlords. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Council member Andrea L. Boone requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code and grossly negligent in providing the minimum standards related to maintenance and security for leased and rented residential housing (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3855).
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Affordable Housing#Site Plan#Land Use#Cobb Planning Commission#Fst#Ra 4#Quadruplexes
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Work begins on Powder Springs town center

Developers broke ground on the first phase of a town-center project in Powder Springs that will bring 226 new apartments to a 6.6-acre site downtown. The multifamily community is a project between Novare Group, BCDC and PointeOne Holdings and is being built alongside a contiguous commercial-development pad from the Powder Springs Downtown Development Authority.
appenmedia.com

Forsyth Elections Board strikes 12 voters from rolls

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections voted to strike a dozen registered voters from the county’s rolls at its July 5 meeting. In a 3-2 vote, the board decided to remove the 12 voters based on evidence that they had either moved out of the county, had registered to vote somewhere else or had sold the property at which they were registered to vote.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb school-aged residents for week ending July 7

COVID transmission among Cobb residents in the preschool, public school aged, and undergraduate college age segments remain high, but showed a decrease over the past week. Statewide the transmission rate is high among those age groups also, but with preschool increasing, k-12 age decreasing, and college-age showing little change. The...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta developers plans 50-unit residential project on North Avenue

An Atlanta developer wants to build a 50-unit multifamily project on North Avenue near Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline. AAI Development recently filed plans with the city to build a 7-story building with 50 units at 495 North Ave., next door to the Novel O4W apartment complex. The site is also adjacent to an Amoco gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Boulevard and North Avenue. A single-family residence occupied by a security company on the property would be razed for the new building.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Unanimously Approves Legislation Introduced by Council Member Andrea L. Boone Urging Local Authorities to Crack Down on Negligent Landlords

Atlanta City Council Unanimously Approves Legislation Introduced by Council Member Andrea L. Boone Urging Local Authorities to Crack Down on Negligent Landlords. ATLANTA — During Tuesday’s meeting, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Council member Andrea L. Boone requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code and grossly negligent in providing the minimum standards related to maintenance and security for leased and rented residential housing (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3855).
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Mask mandates reinstated for Cobb courthouse complex

Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard has reimposed a mask mandate at the Cobb courthouse complex, due to the county being designated in the “high” category for COVID-19 transmission. Cobb government made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that Leonard made the decision “reluctantly” and indicated “they will...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Tanner’s Power of Produce Club Returns to the Farmers’ Markets in Carrollton and Villa Rica

The Power of Produce (POP) Club is returning to the Cotton Mill Farmers’ Market in Carrollton and The Mill Amphitheater in Villa Rica. Tanner Health System’s Get Healthy, Live Well is hosting the POP Club on July 9 and July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Cotton Mill Farmer’s Market at 609 Dixie Street in Carrollton. Get Healthy, Live Well is also hosting the club from 9 to 11 a.m. at The MILL Amphitheater in Villa Rica on July 11 and July 18.
CARROLLTON, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT gears up for work on Highway 316

The Georgia DOT says work on Highway 316 in Gwinnett and Barrow counties will make for overnight lane closures. The work that begins this weekend will impact eastbound traffic between Cedars Road and Winder Highway and is expected to continue into October. From the Georgia Dept of Transportation... WHAT: Georgia...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough resident seeks recognition for notable ancestors

McDONOUGH — Deontè Smith was only 10 years old when his great-grandmother began narrating stories of journeys the women in her family took assisting many African-American women with childbirths throughout the mid-1900s. His great-grandmother, Mary Alberta Childs, was known simply as Miss Alberta in the city of McDonough...
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy