Westby Creamery takes home gold for its French onion dip and sour cream

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest awarded Westby Cooperative Creamery first place for its French onion dip and sour cream.

Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted more than 300 entries for the June 23 contest, which took place in West Allis at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured more than 40 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt and milk.

Westby’s French onion dip won the “Open Class – Flavored Sour Cream” category with a score of 99.8. Westby’s sour cream won the “Open Class – Unflavored Sour Cream” category with a score of 99.65.

“Wisconsin makes world-class cheeses, sour creams and dips. We are proud to be listed among the best in the state,” Pete Kondrup, the creamery’s general manager said. “Our small family farms work hard to produce quality milk to help create award-winning products like these.”

On August 11, the 2022 grand master cheesemaker, grand champion butter, grand champion yogurt, grand champion sour cream and grand champion milk will be announced at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction.

