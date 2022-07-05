ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winneshiek County, IA

Crews rescue two missing kayakers on Upper Iowa River Sunday

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
KENDALLVILLE, IA (WKBT) — Crews rescued two missing kayakers from the Upper Iowa River Sunday night.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of kayakers missing after 10 p.m. Sunday. Two teenagers had gotten separated from their family on the river between Kendallville and Bluffton.

A search turned up one of the kayakers walking along a road near the Chimney Rock access. The Decorah Fire Department located the second via drone. He was stranded along the river bank north of the Chimney Rock bridge.

One of the teenagers was transported by ambulance for minor injuries. The kayaking group had been visiting from the Des Moines area.

