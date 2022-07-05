ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Federal complaint filed against local animal lab

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ3Wf_0gVW6QVP00

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A local animal lab has been targeted in a federal complaint by a national research watchdog. The watchdog says the facility broke federal law in the fatal abuse of monkeys and pigs as cited in a report.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc.’s negligence caused death in two monkeys, and euthanasia for a pig, according to a report from a failed U.S. Dept. of Agriculture inspection obtained by SAEN. SAEN a non-profit, non-governmental watchdog that monitors U.S. research facilities for illegal behavior and animal abuse.

Humane Society: Dogs to be put down at testing site in Posey County

The report says the two monkeys – according to a May 26 inspection – died while restrained for cage cleaning in full view of multiple lab technicians. Also, a pig who had been manually restrained was found to have multiple broken bones, and was euthanized. The report also cites the lab for an animal escape, and for failing to correct compliance issues discovered internally.

In SAEN’s federal complaint with Dr. Robert Gibbens, the Director, Animal Welfare Operations, USDA/APHIS/AC, the watchdog calls for a full investigation and the maximum penalty of $10,000 per infraction/per animal. The complaint also alleges that Bioanalytical Systems Inc. has unqualified personnel.

Animal testing lab subject of undercover investigation

“It is quite clear that lab technicians, like those at Bioanalytical Systems, who cannot observe primates sufficiently to insure they don’t die, handle pigs without breaking bones, or keep animals within their enclosures are unqualified. The USDA should throw the book at this lab for the incidents caused by their inept staff,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., co-founder SAEN.

More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson County employee facing criminal charge

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Gibson County employee could be in trouble with the law. Sheri Greene is an employee of the Gibson County Assessor’s Office. According to a probable cause affidavit, Greene used her computer in the Assessor’s Office to access documents in the Recorder’s Office. She then allegedly used the documents to prepare […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson police arrest woman accused of abusing an elderly woman

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) received a report regarding an elderly woman being abused. HPD was called to the 600 block of Spring Garden Road at 8:20 a.m. on July 6. The report HPD received said Brooke Ellis, 30, physically abused an elderly woman. HPD arrested Ellis and took her to […]
WEHT/WTVW

Time is running out for Hadi Shrine half-pot tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Time is running out to get your chance to take home a nice chunk of change. The Hadi Shrine half-pot booths will shut down this Sunday, July 10. Tickets start at five dollars and are available at booths located around the Tri-State. Half the winnings go to the ticket holder, and half goes back to the shrine for their work in the community and helping kids with health issues. The half pot total now sits at $145,000 dollars.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
Posey County, IN
Government
County
Posey County, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
dronedj.com

Animal rights activists’ drone video details livestock cruelty on ‘factory farms’

The broadening deployment of UAVs for rapidly diversifying purposes in recent years has allowed operators to get eyes on – and in – places that were previously inaccessible, when not intentionally shut away from outside observers. Among organizations that have taken to the skies for closer looks are animal rights activists, who now operate drone missions to obtain video evidence of inhumane treatment of livestock on massive “factory farms.”
AGRICULTURE
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
People

Puppy Rescued By U.S. Soldier Overseas Needs Help to Make it to His New Home in Kentucky

Goose the puppy has found his wingman; now, he needs a way to get home. According to Guardians of Rescue, an animal welfare nonprofit, Staff Sgt. Corey recently met Goose while deployed overseas. Several soldiers found the stray puppy whimpering, stuck in a drain, and decided to rescue the scared dog and bring him to Staff Sgt. Corey. The soldier and pet instantly fell in love, and now Staff Sgt. Corey is determined to bring the dog to his family and home in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Water rescue slows traffic coming into Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Henderson Central Dispatch said first-responders were blocking traffic during a water rescue in the Ohio River this evening. Traffic was backed up heading into Henderson on the Twin Bridges around 6:45 p.m. Henderson City County Rescue tells Eyewitness News that the subject was pulled alive from the river by Evansville Fire. They […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Animal Research#Animal Testing#Euthanasia#Animal Welfare Operations#Usda
WEHT/WTVW

Investigation shows no criminal involvement for escaped inmate

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An investigation by the Daviess County jail shows no criminal involvement by a deputy or staff member after an inmate escaped from custody last month. Jailer Art Maglinger said the investigation showed inefficiency and negligence were factors in the escape of Mary Lou Eggleston in early June. He also said a […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family members talk about fireworks tragedy

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Gilbert and Alexandra Eaton are still in disbelief following the tragic death of their 11 year old nephew, Camrynn McMichael. “I’m still in shock, to tell you the truth,” explains Gilbert. McMichael died on July 3 due to a fireworks incident. Preliminary autopsy reports show McMichael died from a head […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WEHT/WTVW

85-year-old driver killed in Warrick County crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an investigation has been opened after a crash left an 85-year-old victim dead in Warrick County. Deputies say the crash happened on SR 68 near Bethel Camp Road around 3:09 p.m. today. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office believes the driver was traveling...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cheryl Musgrave announces candidacy for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced on Thursday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Evansville during next year’s city elections. “I will bring both an independent perspective and a strong conservative sense of duty to the role of mayor, building on the achievements of the past to make […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak forces family to evacuate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman stabbed over a cigarette

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy