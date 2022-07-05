Federal complaint filed against local animal lab

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A local animal lab has been targeted in a federal complaint by a national research watchdog. The watchdog says the facility broke federal law in the fatal abuse of monkeys and pigs as cited in a report.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc.’s negligence caused death in two monkeys, and euthanasia for a pig, according to a report from a failed U.S. Dept. of Agriculture inspection obtained by SAEN. SAEN a non-profit, non-governmental watchdog that monitors U.S. research facilities for illegal behavior and animal abuse.

The report says the two monkeys – according to a May 26 inspection – died while restrained for cage cleaning in full view of multiple lab technicians. Also, a pig who had been manually restrained was found to have multiple broken bones, and was euthanized. The report also cites the lab for an animal escape, and for failing to correct compliance issues discovered internally.

In SAEN’s federal complaint with Dr. Robert Gibbens, the Director, Animal Welfare Operations, USDA/APHIS/AC, the watchdog calls for a full investigation and the maximum penalty of $10,000 per infraction/per animal. The complaint also alleges that Bioanalytical Systems Inc. has unqualified personnel.

“It is quite clear that lab technicians, like those at Bioanalytical Systems, who cannot observe primates sufficiently to insure they don’t die, handle pigs without breaking bones, or keep animals within their enclosures are unqualified. The USDA should throw the book at this lab for the incidents caused by their inept staff,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., co-founder SAEN.

More information can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).