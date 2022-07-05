ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway 17 reopens after fatal crash

 3 days ago
(BCN) — State Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County reopened Tuesday morning after a fatal crash near Scotts Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. on southbound Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road.

The crash affected traffic in the southbound lanes for more than three hours. All lanes of the highway reopened by around 10:15 a.m., CHP officials said.

More details about the crash and the person who died were not immediately available.

Man dies after car hits boulders in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
SAN JOSE, CA
