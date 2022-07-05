ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ditch the Glasses and Contacts For Good

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECIAL OFFER - $1500 DISCOUNT ON ZLASIK PROCEDURE TO THE FIRST 15...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Fiesta Texas launches new fan favorite rollercoaster 'Dr. Diabolical Cliffhanger'

SAN ANTONIO – All roller coaster lovers get ready because Six Flags Fiesta Texas will debut its newest Dr. Diabolical Cliffhanger roller coaster. As guests enter the ride, they will be introduced to Dr. Diabolical’s evil quest to create menacing creatures. To give these creatures life, the evil genius has constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dog found abandoned inside his crate at apartment parking lot, with dog tags and food nearby

SAN ANTONIO — An adorable chihuahua named Chewie, who was found abandoned in an apartment complex paring lot, now has a loving forever home. The story begins on a sad note, with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) finding the poor chihuahua left behind by his owners in a dog crate under a parking carport. When the ACS officer approached the crate, Chewie was nervous and scared. A bag of dog food, his pet tags, and vaccine records were all on top of the crate.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Glasses#Cantera#Vision Center
KSAT 12

Here’s how to quickly cool down that hot car

SAN ANTONIO – When your car has been parked outside on a hot day, you know that feeling of opening your car door and getting hit with a blast of hot, humid air. Getting a quick cooldown with your car’s air conditioning is what you need, but what’s the most efficient and effective way to get it?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp

When it comes to discovering new dining spots, Yelp can be a handy place to see which are building a buzz. While users of the review site get a bad rap for leaving feedback about silly things restaurants can't control — the weather and guests at other tables, for instance — many leave digital love for places that win them over with food, ambiance or service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FREE: Chancla-themed Barrio Block Party returns after 2-year hiatus

SAN ANTONIO - Do you think your mother or grandmother is a champion at throwing chanclas? So good that they can hit you from across the room with a flying flip flop?. Well the San Anto Cultural Arts Community Arts Center is brining back its yearly Barrio Block Party, but this time the theme is chanclas. And the party is complete with a chancla throwing contest.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio nature spot climbs onto list of best parks for allergy sufferers

This is certainly not something to sneeze at; one of San Antonio's favorite nature destinations, Rancho Diana, has been named among the best parks for zero pollen. YorkTest, a provider of at-home health tests, looked at the five-day average for grass pollen counts at the country’s 150 largest parks to come up with its list of the best (and worst) parks for hay fever. Rancho Diana landed No. 6 on the list, sharing the top 10 ranking with several cities in Hawaii, Alaska, and Oklahoma.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
buzznicked.com

Hotel Guest Requests Framed Pictures Of Nicolas Cage, Hotel Concierge Delivers

When staying at a hotel, you want it to be as much like home as possible, or in some cases even better. You want fluffy towels, great water pressure in the shower, and of course great customer service from a friendly hotel staff. Recently when a woman checked in at the Hotel Indigo San Antonio Riverwalk, she received a welcome text from Ramon, one of their customer service representatives. She decided to have a little fun with him, but I don’t think the hotel staff or the guest ever thought the request made was going to get this out of control!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage full of junk that can’t be hauled away in the weekly trash pick up?. You can dispose of it all Saturday. It’s Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. Load up any old mattresses, furniture, old tires or other...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio's Oscar de la Tienda adds sandwiches, coffee, and a neighborhood watering hole to Alta Vista area

You amble into Oscar de la Tienda, the Alta Vista neighborhood convenience store, and you're pretty much sure to find what you need. Clock out of work wanting your standard corner store fare — salty peanuts and a sweaty bottle of Coke — and you'll get it. Looking for a creamy cappuccino, or perhaps an honest sub sandwich? You'll find that too.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners

When playing tour guide for visiting friends and family, there's plenty of culture and history in San Antonio to draw from. But sometimes you want to take things up a notch. To that end, we rounded up these quirky and lesser-known facts about the Alamo City, covering everything from cryptozoology to the world's largest tamalada. They're guaranteed to impress your out-of-town visitors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy