Rhode Island State Police arrest 25 people for drunk driving over holiday weekend

The Rhode Island State Police on Friday released images of a man at the scene of the recent violence at a Roe v. Wade rally and asked the public to help identify him. “Our investigation into the incident at the State House is ongoing and we’re asking members of the public to look at these pictures and see if the individual looks familiar,” said Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO