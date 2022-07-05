ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware state parks offer after-dark fun

By Ken Mammarella
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

One unique Delaware state parks offering is a look at Indian River Inlet Bridge at night. Photo by Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation.

Delaware state parks are typically open 8 a.m. to sunset, but they also host interesting evening events.

Three types of nighttime events – lantern tours, full-moon hikes and hikes looking for nocturnal creatures – occur at several of the state’s 17 parks.

A fourth – to marvel at the beauty of the Indian River Inlet Bridge – is a specialty of the adjacent Delaware Seashore State Park.

The most popular programs, judging just by how often they occur, are down at the beach, giving vacationers a distinctive alternative to the boardwalk and the outlets.

All the programs can be accessed from a Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation landing page .

The lantern tours are $10, and the other programs $5 or $6. Online registration ends 24 hours prior to the program. After that, interested people need to call the specific park.

“The division receives great feedback from guests on these nighttime programs based on the general excitement of exploring the park in a whole new setting (as they are otherwise not normally open past sunset), spotting/hearing nocturnal animals they don’t normally see, and experiencing the roles of our historical servicemen and servicewomen who protected our region 24/7 (this refers specifically to lantern tours at Indian River Life-Saving Station and Fort Miles),” said Michael J. Globetti, a division spokesman.

Here’s a taste of what you will discover after dusk.

Fort Miles lantern tour. Photo courtesy of Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation.

Delaware State Parks, the moon

Full moon hikes are offered at Bellevue, Brandywine Creek, Delaware Seashore and White Clay Creek.

“Join the park’s naturalists for a hike under the wide open skies and look for the beautiful full moon,” one hike reads. “Learn a bit about the moon and some of the folklore that it stars in. Discover where the moon’s nicknames come from.” They obviously happen about once a month through fall.

Fort Miles lantern tour. Photo courtesy of Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation.

Lantern tours

Lantern tours focus on history, and there’s a lot to cover. The use of the word lantern is evocative: guides might use modern-looking ones.

At Delaware Seashore State Park, the focus is on “what the surfmen went through to save shipwreck victims off the Delaware coast over 100 years ago,” plus “tales of tragedy and mystery” from the logs of the Indian River Life-Saving Station. Most weeks through August.

At First State Heritage Park, the focus is on colonial era, with tours at Christ Church, Old Methodist and Presbyterian cemeteries, plus another one on The Green.

“Discover what stories and spirits may await you among the headstones,” one tour promises. It’s available several times in September and October.

At Fort Miles, people tour Battery 519 and learn about “U-boats on the prowl, sailors in distress” and life for soldiers stationed there. This tour runs weekly through August.

Nocturnal creatures

At Cape Henlopen, the focus is on the “elusive crustaceans” known as ghost crabs.

At Brandywine Creek, the focus is on owls and other nocturnals.

And at Bellevue, it’s whatever “creatures are out and about after hours.”

The ghost crab hikes are weekly through August; the owl prowl is once in July; and the Bellevue walk is monthly in July and August.

Indian River Inlet Bridge

The beautifully lit (and beautifully designed) Indian River Inlet Bridge is the star of its own tour, twice a month in July and August.

“Learn about the dynamic forces that have shaped the inlet over the last 200 years, the tour promises, and a state parks blog by Kenneth Horowitz said those dynamic forces have included dynamite, shovels, dredges and storms.

Inlets naturally move, open and close, unless humanity gets involved.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Summer & barbecue: Try these finger-lickin’ spots

Recent culinary headlines in Delaware have titillated coastal diners’ taste buds. The team behind Bethany Blues plans to put a barbecue joint in the heart of Rehoboth Beach. Downtown Blues — a departure from the name of the Lewes and Bethany Beach locations — will move into the original Nicola Pizza site on North First Street. (Nicola is moving to Lewes after the summer season.)
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

2 Exciting Culture and Entertainment Updates to Note in Delaware

Recently in Delaware, Dolly Parton hosted an Imagination Library event in Wilmington, and the Delaware History Trail got an upgrade. On May 5, the Wilmington Public Library hosted a secret event for special fans of country singer Dolly Parton, who was there to celebrate her Imagination Library program, which gives children one curated book every month until age 5—an initiative Delaware was the first to implement statewide.
WILMINGTON, DE
pahomepage.com

Safety in the Delaware River

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast Independence Day. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/3. Your Eyewitness...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Park#Parks And Recreation#Delaware State#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Crabs#Delaware Division#Mi
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware wants to put Foulk Road on a diet

State officials want to increase safety by reducing the number of lanes on Foulk Road. The idea is drawing a lot of interest on what the project entails – and a visceral outcry. The Delaware Department of Transportation “wants to reconfigure Foulk Road the same way it has Philadelphia...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware bans 37 invasive plants (with more to come)

Delaware has banned 37 invasive plants, and the number will grow. The hit list in a law that became effective July 1 includes plants often sold to homeowners or shared among gardeners and weeds that just seem to be all around that no one today likes. They are: (1) Multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora). (2) Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica). (3) Oriental ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

$28 million awarded to housing organizations in Delaware

Governor John Carney and the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) on Thursday announced affordable housing and housing development initiatives to strengthen communities throughout Delaware. DSHA will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to develop a multitiered approach to address the affordable housing crisis across the state. “We are investing...
DELAWARE STATE
franchising.com

Bonchon Brings First Location to Delaware with Newark Opening

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Giving the Residents of Newark the Opportunity to “Crunch Out Loud”. July 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWARK, Del. - With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Newark has experienced before.
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ONE OF THESE DELAWARE STATE FAIR CONCERTS: SAM HUNT, TRACE ADKINS, ZZ TOP, OR HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON GOOD MORNING DELMARVA 5AM-7AM BEGINNING TUESDAY, JULY 12 THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 15. 2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest Official Rules. No purchase...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

DelDOT: Speed cameras cutting crashes in half

Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the use of electronic speed cameras has reduced the number of crashes in the I-95 work zone in Wilmington by 55-percent. According to numbers presented this week by DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski to state legislators, there were 95 work zone wrecks...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Defend Louisiana campaign launched in Rehoboth Beach

About a mile south of President Joe Biden’s beach house backyard, an advocacy group from Louisiana against liquified gas export terminals launched a new campaign June 28 at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The campaign is called Defend Louisiana, an initiative of Louisiana Bucket Brigade, an advocacy group that, according...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawaretoday.com

Mushrooms Provide Sustainable Nutrition in Delaware

Businesses in the First State like East View Farms and One Coastal take advantage of the health benefits and delicious flavor of mushrooms. What if one food could boost immunity, fight cancer, provide vitamin D and replace meat for a more sustainable future?. Mushrooms might be that answer. At East...
FRANKFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

'Start saving young' | Delaware treasurer unveils plan to match new account contributions

Through the First State, First Steps program, Delaware's youngest will get a little bit of help from the state now to reach big goals set to be achieved down the road. State Treasurer Colleen Davis recently announced the new program incentivizes Delaware families to begin saving for their children's educational goals by offering a $100 match for any new DE529 Education Savings Plan opened now through the end of the year for individuals five years old and younger who are state residents. A minimum contribution of $100 must be made at the time the account is opened to receive the match.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Your guide to the July Fourth weekend in Delaware

July Fourth – a day filled with BBQs, backyard cornhole, and beach trips – is just around the corner. With travel agencies expecting around 12% of the state’s population to pack up and head out on vacation, here’s what to know about Independence Day in the First State: Travel AAA Mid-Atlantic expects 116,000 Delawareans to travel at least 50 miles ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
757
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy