ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Rescued Bay Area cougar cubs become besties at zoo: photos

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two mountain lions cubs who were rescued from opposite sides of the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this year have become best friends at the Oakland Zoo.

The zoo’s wildlife veterinarians recently let the cute cubs, named Rose and Sage, meet for the first time.

The Oakland Zoo shared adorable photos of the cougars snuggling and bonding. Rose is a female and about the same age as the male cub.

“These two rescued mountain lion cubs now snuggle and sleep together. Rose is definitely the boss! Both are gaining weight and growing up fast. Our big cat rescue team (including vet staff and animal care staff) continue to work with these two cubs daily on learning basic behaviors to help with their care. We’re thrilled these two have become fast friends,” the zoo wrote on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGqL4_0gVW5SJ400
Rose and Sage are seen bonding at the Oakland Zoo. (Image courtesy Oakland Zoo).

Rose was just five-months-old when she was found in April by hikers in the Thornewood Open Space Preserve of San Mateo.

A ranger with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and two biologists with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife tracked down the tiny, extremely underweight cub before she was brought to the zoo’s wildlife rescue center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38olM9_0gVW5SJ400
Rose gets a health checkup shortly after being rescued from a hiking trail. (Image courtesy Oakland Zoo)

Sage was originally known as the “ Pescadero classroom cougar ” because he hid under a teacher’s desk at Pescadero High School on June 1.

Students were arriving for school to take final exams when the lost cub scampered into the classroom. A school employee shut the classroom door until CDFW officials arrived to figure out what to do.

The Oakland Zoo’s big cat experts determined that he was likely an orphan and less than eight months old. The classroom cougar was later named “Sage” because “his care team wanted a plant-themed name to match Rose,” the zoo wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9oJ2_0gVW5SJ400
Sage hides in a classroom. (Image courtesy Oakland Zoo)

The two mountain lions have spent the summer growing stronger and healthier.

“Caring for mountain lions in need has become an Oakland Zoo specialty, as we have received many sick or injured pumas of all ages through a partnership with California Department of Fish and Wildlife,” the zoo wrote.

From photographs released by the zoo over the weekend, it appears they are grateful to have each other now for support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjtdT_0gVW5SJ400
Rose and Sage bonded after meeting at the Oakland Zoo. (Image courtesy Oakland Zoo).

It’s unknown why Sage and Rose became separated from their mothers. Cougar cubs stay with the mothers for up to two years learning how to hunt and survive in the wild, and without those skills, Sage and Rose cannot return to the wild, zoo officials said.

Instead, the Oakland Zoo and CDFW will work together in finding Rose and Sage a good home at another zoo.

Rose and Sage were the eighteenth and nineteenth orphaned mountain lion cubs that Oakland Zoo has received and rehabilitated from the CDFW since 2017. For three of the eighteen, Coloma, Toro, and Silverado, there was space available at Oakland Zoo for them to stay permanently. They can be seen daily by the public in the zoos’ California Trail section.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SF Zoo’s oldest Magellanic penguin dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Zoo announced Wednesday in a press release its oldest Magellanic penguin, “Captain EO,” died at an estimated 40 years of age. The zoo says that species has a life expectancy of 20-30 years. Captain first arrived as an adult at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sniffspot lets your dog play in a stranger's backyard. Here's what it's really like.

When we pulled up to the gate of a wide-open, grassy field tucked away at the dead end of a dirt road, I tried to check my phone to make sure we were in the right spot. But, as I’d been told would happen by the space’s owner, I had no service. Luckily I had saved a few screenshots of the listing and quickly identified a lone tree stump and some dog balls scattered around. I knew I was in the right place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Coloma, CA
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Silverado, CA
Oakland, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Oakland, CA
City
Pescadero, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
stupiddope.com

Ayesha Curry Brings Sweet July To The Palace Hotel

Ayesha Curry brings her signature Sweet July brand to the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in San Francisco. On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:00pm, the renowned restaurateur, chef,  2x New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, television host and producer – opens a Sweet July Pop-Up Shop in the Palace and launches her specialty Sweet July Tea experience in The Garden Court.
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Beer theme park in Napa County sparks fears, but may just be stunt

NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Cougar#The Zoo#The Oakland Zoo#Mountain Lion Cubs
KRON4 News

New high-tech campervan coming to SF

(KRON) – The World Travel and Tourism Council is projecting domestic tourism to reach pre-pandemic levels this year. There is a new way to hit the road this summer… in a high-tech campervan. The two-and-a-half-year-old company that makes the vehicles is called Cabana. It is the self-proclaimed “modern high-tech campervan.” “I think people want a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

After a Bit of Drama, the Oldest Restaurant in San Francisco Has Finally Reopened

Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Authorities promote safety at Lake Berryessa

(KRON) – The Napa County Sheriff’s Department is telling people to grab a life jacket to avoid tragedy. Since 2020, there have been ten drownings at Lake Berryessa.   “People overestimate their swimming ability, even some of the best swimmers,” said Sergeant Erik Olson with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department.  Olson showed KRON4 a close-up look at […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Eater

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Running Massive Black Market Caviar Ring in the Bay Area

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched a wild investigation into a local, illegal caviar operation in November 2020, leading to the arrest of eight people on suspicion of illegal fishing, the East Bay Times reports. The suspects are accused of fishing sturgeon in the Carquinez Strait and Sacramento River — highly illegal since sturgeon are a threatened species and federally protected — and selling the sturgeon caviar for $150 a pound, versus the $100 an ounce prices caviar of that type can typically command.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
JustLuxe.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s Captivating Cuisine

Situated atop a breathtaking ocean bluff overlooking 50 miles of rugged California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is no doubt the region’s hospitality grand dame. The only five-star luxury oceanfront resort in the San Francisco Bay Area, the seaside sanctuary evokes the ambience of grand East Coast and European retreats of yore. Featuring Ritz-Carlton stellar service, the brand’s trademark glamour is well-illustrated by its dramatic cliffside views, its recreational opportunities, a sumptuous spa, and incomparable cuisine options.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Fire burns in SF’s Corona Heights Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire burned at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco on Wednesday night, images and videos shared with KRON4 showed. The San Francisco Fire Department said firefighters later put out the fire with one engine. The fire was a grass fire only and less than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Duckling saved, reunited with parents

HAYWARD (KRON) – A Hayward police officer saved a duckling from being eaten by a cat and reunited it with its parents, according to an Instagram post. “While at a call for service in south Hayward, Officer Starr noticed a cat had captured a duckling and was attempting to…well, you know,” the post states. “Officer […]
HAYWARD, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Fun stuff you don’t want to miss in Occidental

Hello to all, and summer greetings. I am currently running up against my deadline and preparing to leave in the morning for my first backpacking trip in a couple of years. I am excited, frazzled and a bit rushed so forgive me if this column is not the finely tuned piece of community literature it normally is, ha ha. My buddy and I are heading up to the Marble Mountains in much further Northern California for 5 nights. I have fond memories of a backpacking trip to this area once before, but it was 30 plus years ago with my parents so of course none of us can quite remember exactly what trail we were on. Whether we are traversing entirely new ones or ringing bells of memory along the way, I can’t wait to revisit a beautiful piece of our great state.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy