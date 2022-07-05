Wednesday road closure scheduled for Battle Creek Avenue for sewer repair

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Trash is piling up where it should not be, and the Kalamazoo City Commission took action this week to try to address the problem. At its business meeting on Tuesday, July 5, the city commission authorized a $453,000 contract with Santiago Services LLC to perform nuisance trash and debris removal services. The contract is in addition to an existing agreement with Republic Services to remove bulk trash, because Republic has fallen behind schedule by about a week, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.

