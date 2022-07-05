Wednesday road closure scheduled for Battle Creek Avenue for sewer repair

LEROY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A repaving project on M-66 in Calhoun County’s Leroy Township is scheduled to start on Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says they will invest $828,000 to repave four miles of M-66 from D Drive South to L Drive South south of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says Consumers Energy plans to remove a dead tree on Goodale Avenue East, so part of the road will shut down for two days. Goodale Avenue East will close to through traffic between Redner Avenue and North Avenue. Work hours...
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A water main replacement project is prompting a boil water advisory to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, in Portage. The advisory is in effect on Lovers Lane from I-94 to 300 feet south of Kilgore Road. Officials say that everyone in...
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a water shutoff and a boil water advisory for part of Emmett Township on Wednesday morning. A water main valve is leaking and requires emergency work, the city of Battle Creek said in a Tuesday release. The water will be shut off at 7 a.m. Wednesday for water customers on East Michigan Avenue from Princeton Street to just west of the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Officials expect the work to be completed by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New street construction projects are scheduled to begin in July as construction season continues in Kalamazoo. Projects will start on Westnedge Avenue, Park Street, North Street, Rose Street, and a detour will take effect on Miller Road as that project progresses. Signed detour routes will be posted as needed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A leaking valve of a 16-inch Emmett Township water main is requiring emergency work Wednesday that will shut off water to a section of homes and businesses in the Township. The City of Battle Creek supplies water to the Emmett Township water system.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Asylum Lake, which is located in Western Michigan University’s 274-acre Asylum Lake Preserve is set to get a boost in it’s water quality. This is due in part to a recent $550,000 state grant which was included in the fiscal year 2023 budget that lawmakers passed on July 1st.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Trash is piling up where it should not be, and the Kalamazoo City Commission took action this week to try to address the problem. At its business meeting on Tuesday, July 5, the city commission authorized a $453,000 contract with Santiago Services LLC to perform nuisance trash and debris removal services. The contract is in addition to an existing agreement with Republic Services to remove bulk trash, because Republic has fallen behind schedule by about a week, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Neighbors in the Coffman Trailer Court say they received a boil water advisory exactly one week ago. The notice says it’s a bacteria contamination in the water system. The people living there believe it’s just one of many issues that have gone unnoticed for months, and they want answers. “Just in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A pair of pets died and a home was destroyed in a Sunday house fire near Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 11:03 a.m., July 3 to the 1200 block of Breezy Lane in Leoni Township northeast of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Minutes before 3 pm on Monday, July 4th, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of I-94 Westbound near Sandstone Road for a single motorcycle personal injury crash. The driver of the motorcycle, a 21 year old Battle Creek resident, struck an object in the roadway, which caused the victim to lose control of his motorcycle and crashing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A motorcyclist was injured Monday when he struck an object in the middle of I-94 near Jackson and crashed, police said. Deputies responded to the crash at 2:44 p.m. July 4 on westbound I-94 near Sandstone Road in Parma, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After some parts of West Michigan picked up a month's worth of rain or more earlier this week, another round of showers is expected to move in by early Friday morning. This next batch of rain won't be nearly as heavy as what we saw earlier...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Lynn Ward Gray was appointed by the Battle Creek City Commission on Tuesday night to serve as the next at-large commissioner. Gray will serve until the November election. She received six votes from the commission, enough to receive the appointment. Candidate Kelli Grenfell received...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a Mobile Education Center, and it’s coming to Emmett Township near Battle Creek on Thursday, July 14. The exhibit will be at the Harper Creek High...
Fans of a unique Grand Haven restaurant serving hand-crafted sandwiches, soups, and salads have a new West Michigan location to visit!. Grand Haven's Toasted Pickle Opens New Location in Rockford. Toasted Pickle in Rockford is officially open at 17 Squires Street Square NE. It's the former location of Ramona's Table.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After four months of construction, a nature-themed playground will soon be open to children. City officials are getting set to hold a grand opening ceremony for the Children’s Nature Playscape on Friday, July 15 at Bronson Park. Organizers say the playground’s opening will...
Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been revealed.
