Battle Creek, MI

Wednesday road closure scheduled for Battle Creek Avenue for sewer repair

By Jerry Malec
 3 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City sewer crews will repair a storm sewer main...

MDOT scheduled to start repaving M-66 in Leroy Township on Monday

LEROY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A repaving project on M-66 in Calhoun County’s Leroy Township is scheduled to start on Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says they will invest $828,000 to repave four miles of M-66 from D Drive South to L Drive South south of Battle Creek.
Portion of Portage under boil water advisory starting Thursday

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A water main replacement project is prompting a boil water advisory to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, in Portage. The advisory is in effect on Lovers Lane from I-94 to 300 feet south of Kilgore Road. Officials say that everyone in...
WOOD TV8

Leak prompts water shutoff, boil water advisory in Emmett Twp. Wednesday

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a water shutoff and a boil water advisory for part of Emmett Township on Wednesday morning. A water main valve is leaking and requires emergency work, the city of Battle Creek said in a Tuesday release. The water will be shut off at 7 a.m. Wednesday for water customers on East Michigan Avenue from Princeton Street to just west of the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Officials expect the work to be completed by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Stormwater runoff treatment system to benefit Asylum Lake thanks to state grant

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Asylum Lake, which is located in Western Michigan University’s 274-acre Asylum Lake Preserve is set to get a boost in it’s water quality. This is due in part to a recent $550,000 state grant which was included in the fiscal year 2023 budget that lawmakers passed on July 1st.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo spends $453K on contractor to help clean up ‘untenable’ trash piles

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Trash is piling up where it should not be, and the Kalamazoo City Commission took action this week to try to address the problem. At its business meeting on Tuesday, July 5, the city commission authorized a $453,000 contract with Santiago Services LLC to perform nuisance trash and debris removal services. The contract is in addition to an existing agreement with Republic Services to remove bulk trash, because Republic has fallen behind schedule by about a week, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
WLNS

Jackson mobile home community voices water concerns

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Neighbors in the Coffman Trailer Court say they received a boil water advisory exactly one week ago. The notice says it’s a bacteria contamination in the water system. The people living there believe it’s just one of many issues that have gone unnoticed for months, and they want answers. “Just in […]
MLive

Pets killed, house destroyed in Jackson-area fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A pair of pets died and a home was destroyed in a Sunday house fire near Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 11:03 a.m., July 3 to the 1200 block of Breezy Lane in Leoni Township northeast of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety.
WKHM

July 4th Motorcycle Accident Leaves One Hospitalized

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Minutes before 3 pm on Monday, July 4th, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of I-94 Westbound near Sandstone Road for a single motorcycle personal injury crash. The driver of the motorcycle, a 21 year old Battle Creek resident, struck an object in the roadway, which caused the victim to lose control of his motorcycle and crashing.
WWMT

One more round of rain coming before a spectacular weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After some parts of West Michigan picked up a month's worth of rain or more earlier this week, another round of showers is expected to move in by early Friday morning. This next batch of rain won't be nearly as heavy as what we saw earlier...
Gray selected to fill at large vacancy on Battle Creek City Commission

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Lynn Ward Gray was appointed by the Battle Creek City Commission on Tuesday night to serve as the next at-large commissioner. Gray will serve until the November election. She received six votes from the commission, enough to receive the appointment. Candidate Kelli Grenfell received...
Grand Opening of Children’s Nature Playscape to take place July 15

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After four months of construction, a nature-themed playground will soon be open to children. City officials are getting set to hold a grand opening ceremony for the Children’s Nature Playscape on Friday, July 15 at Bronson Park. Organizers say the playground’s opening will...
100.7 WITL

Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been revealed.

