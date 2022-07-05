ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Social Equity Program In Denver Boosts Cannabis Entrepreneur Rights Among Drug War Affected

By Joana Scopel
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Denver Department of Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO) launched a new entrepreneurial assistance program to boost cannabis business ownership among social equity applicants, especially for those individuals disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement. According to the state's definition of a social equity applicant, Denver is seeking cannabis entrepreneur...

