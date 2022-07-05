ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Girls Basketball: Wyoming East to host star-studded camp

By Tyler Jackson
 3 days ago
Glenville State and Wyoming East alum Skylar Davidson (right) guards former East teammate and current Concord guard Jazz Blankenship during a matchup in January (Greg Barnett/Lootpress)

Over the last seven years the Wyoming East girls basketball program has churned out stars at an abnormal rate.

They’re ready to keep the pipeline alive and well.

The program will host the inaugural three-day Lady Warrior Basketball Camp on Monday, July 11 with the camp concluding on Wednesday, July 13 and running from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp will be held at Wyoming East High School and is open to all girls grades 3 through 8. The cost per student is $50 which covers the camp fee with each camper receiving a shirt.

The camp will center around the fundamentals of the game and basic instruction as each participant has the opportunity to learn from alums Gabby Lupardus, Emily Saunders, Skylar Davidson, Jazz Blankenship, Brooke Russell, Hannah Blankenship and Sarah Saunders.

Lupardus (2018) and Saunders (2019) won state player of the year awards their respective senior years, going on to play Division I basketball. Davidson was a two-time first-team all-state selection who earned all-state captain honors her senior year, won a state championship and helped Glenville State to the D II NCAA championship in the spring. Jazz Blankenship, a starter at Concord, was a two-time first-team all-state selection and holds the school record for career points.

Russell, Hannah Blankenship and Sarah Saunders were all all-state honorable mentions during their time with the program. Saunders and Blankenship helped the program win the 2021 state championship with the former joining Davidson and Glenville State. Russell was a part of two state runner-up squads, starting at forward for the 2018-19 team and averaging a double-double during the 2019 state tournament.

Those wishing to register early and ensure they receive a shirt can send a check – made out to Wyoming East High School – to Tim Leather at P.O. Box 504 Pineville, WV 24874. Campers can pay at the door but it is encouraged they register early to secure a shirt.

Those registering early will need to provide their name, age, grade, school, address and shirt size.

