ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares Of DocuSign Are Trading Higher

By Happy Mohamed
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares are trading higher Tuesday amid a drop in yields. Treasury yields are falling amid economic growth concerns. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for nVent Electric

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on nVent Electric NVT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Realty Income

Realty Income O has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Realty Income has an average price target of $76.75 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $73.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Target Hospitality Shares Are Surging Today

Target Hospitality Group TH has raised its previously announced FY22 outlook by 53%. The upgrade is related to the significantly expanded and enhanced lease and services agreement supporting domestic humanitarian aid efforts. The company sees FY22 revenue of $500 million - $510 million (prior view $325 million - $335 million),...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docusign#Growth Stocks#Docusign Inc#Docu#Treasury#The Federal Reserve
Benzinga

OKLink Released Its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - OKLink released its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th and gave a full review of the crypto market in the second quarter. As pointed out by OKLink in its report, in the context of continuing pressure due to the expectation...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Read Why Upstart Shares Are Plunging Today

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc UPST to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. The move comes after the company lowered its second-quarter revenue outlook citing funding constraints due to a volatile macroeconomy. The company also took action to convert loans on its balance sheet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Teck Resources's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Teck Resources TECK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyzing SAP's Short Interest

SAP's (NYSE:SAP) short percent of float has risen 27.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why U.S. Stock Futures Are Down Ahead Of Key Jobs Report For June

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for June. US jobs report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 270,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in June, compared with a better-than-expected 390,000 growth in May. Average hourly earnings are likely to increase 0.3% on the month, versus 0.3% gains in both May and April. The unemployment rate, however, is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in June. Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Illumina Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Illumina. Looking at options history for Illumina ILMN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Interpublic Gr of Cos

Within the last quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Interpublic Gr of Cos. The company has an average price target of $34.5 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $33.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 8, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 13.04% at $0.21. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.65% at $0.51. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.09% at $0.06. LOSERS:. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.19% at $0.49. Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 6.16% at $0.34. Trulieve Cannabis...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group AAL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American Airlines Group has an average price target of $21.0 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $13.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 5.1% to $1.03 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million. HashiCorp HCP shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $36.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. TeraWulf WULF stock rose 4.84% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Twitter Stock Is Falling Today

Twitter Inc TWTR shares are trading lower Friday following reports that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy the social media company is in peril. According to a Washington Post report, Musk's $44 billion takeover bid may be in jeopardy as the parties struggle to find common ground on the actual number of bot accounts on the social media platform.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KLAC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on KLA KLAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On AutoZone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AutoZone. Looking at options history for AutoZone AZO we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Clovis Oncology

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Clovis Oncology. Looking at options history for Clovis Oncology CLVS we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy