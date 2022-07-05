ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sudan's opposition guarded on army pledge to leave talks to civilians

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p82ES_0gVW3wfA00

KHARTOUM, July 5 (Reuters) - Sudanese political parties sidelined by a coup last October gave a guarded response on Tuesday to the army's pledge to step aside from a dialogue initiative and let civilian groups hold talks to form a government.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition said a speech on Monday by army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan failed to spell out how the military would withdraw from politics, as demanded by the civilian opposition.

Burhan's decisions "are a clear manoeuvre and tactical retreat that appear to accept the principle of the army returning to the barracks, while emptying this principle of any content", a statement from the FFC said.

Last year's military takeover ended a power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilian groups agreed following the 2019 overthrow of long-time autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir.

It has led to more than eight months of mass street protests against the military, with most civilian groups refusing to negotiate with the army.

During the latest rallies, on Thursday, medics said nine people were killed by security forces, and protesters have since been holding sit-ins in the capital, Khartoum.

On Monday, Burhan said the military would not take part in internationally-backed dialogue efforts to break the stalemate, but leave civilian groups to negotiate to form a government.

The existing ruling council, which Burhan heads and which includes some civilian members, would then be dissolved, and a high military council would be formed, he said. read more

Khalid Omer Yousif, an FFC leader and senior cabinet member before the coup, said Burhan's speech was an attempt to absorb public pressure while maintaining military authority over the political process.

"Yesterday's speech did not address the essence of the crisis, which is the military coup last October," he told Reuters.

"We reject the speech of Burhan," said Bashir Suleiman, a 33-year-old protester at the sit-in in central Khartoum, who said the army would retain power through the high military council. "Our demand is for a fully civilian state."

Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Ffc#Medics
Reuters

China warns top U.S. general off 'arbitrary provocations'

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - A senior Chinese military officer warned his U.S. counterpart on Thursday that any "arbitrary provocations" would be met with a "firm counterstrike" by China, but added that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and controls risks.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine urged its allies to send more weapons as its forces dug in to slow Russia's military advance through the eastern Donbas region, while its chief negotiator said a turning part was approaching in the conflict. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

488K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy