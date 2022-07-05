Island Square

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchedule your Self Guided tour today and receive *2 Weeks FREE! *Move in specials are good for new move ins to the community only. Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited:...

www.rentable.co

Apartment Therapy

A Compact, Narrow NYC Apartment Feels Much Larger Than 650 Square Feet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “We found our apartment the way any New Yorker finds their apartment: scouring StreetEasy and Naked Apartments and Craigslist for weeks, looking at sad, overpriced, run-down apartments with no storage, or no windows, or child-sized ovens, then losing hope and saying ‘let’s look at just one more…’ and then… the right place magically finds you,” describes Grant Griglak, Director of Marketplace and Consumer Insights at Penguin Random House, of the apartment hunt he underwent with his fiancé, Gray Holubar, the Director of People Business Partnership at Artsy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

A Sprawling Hudson Yards Penthouse 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan

Usually even the most luxe New York City apartments have some space constraints, but not this penthouse at 35 Hudson Yards. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment has just over 10,000 square feet of interior space and a 450-square-foot terrace—a true rarity for an apartment perched so high above the city.
MANHATTAN, NY
House Digest

45 French Country Kitchens That You'll Want To Cook In

French country design is a timeless, popular style that is elegant, simple, and refined. The key characteristics of French country design are a mix of natural and whitewashed, often distressed, wood tones, airy design elements, curved furniture silhouettes, and warm-pastel color accents. Not to be confused with farmhouse, French country tends to lean more luxe and intricate rather than the simple, clean vignettes found in farmhouse homes. It also shouldn't be conflated with French provincial, which has more of the rich ochres and coppers typical of country-bound aristocrats in the 17th century, per HGTV.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Eldred, New York, Home With 3,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.88 Million

This exceptional home located in Eldred, New York, features 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The wall's latticed steelwork was hand-bathed in acid over many months to achieve its uniquely rich patina, as was the floor-to-ceiling sculptural steel tower opposite with built-in wood burning pizza oven at its base. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. Above the great room, also facing the water, is the primary suite. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.
REAL ESTATE

