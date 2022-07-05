ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange woman arrested after shooting gun during July Fourth fireworks show

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A LaGrange woman is facing various charges after she shot a gun off towards West Point Lake, according to Troup County Sergeant Stewart Smith.

At around 9:45 p.m. on July 4, deputies working the fireworks show at Pyne Road Park were directed to a fight in the picnic area. At the scene, law enforcement found several people running away from the area, some stating that there was a gun.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies determined that a fight broke out between a group of people when Jessica Nicole Caldwell, 37, proceeded to pull out a small handgun and shoot it in the general vicinity of West Point lake.

Law enforcement reported no injuries during this incident.

Caldwell was arrested, and charged with three misdemeanors — discharging a firearm under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless conduct.

Stick with WRBL News 3 as we continue to monitor this case.

WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Body found in Benning Hills Park, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus officials are investigating a death after a body was found in Benning Hills Park, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Columbus Police officers are on the scene of an incident at Benning Hills Park, on Patton Drive near Lafayette Drive in South Columbus. According to Coroner Bryan, a black male was found dead in the park on July 6.
fox5atlanta.com

DUI charges against Clayton County woman dropped after mistake found

A Clayton County woman says she essentially has been under "house arrest" for the last five months after police in Forest Park wrongfully arrested her for driving under the influence. Kaila Mills blew a zero on a breath test back in February, but records show the arresting officer misread the data. The charges have since been dropped.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
