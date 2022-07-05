LaGrange woman arrested after shooting gun during July Fourth fireworks show

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A LaGrange woman is facing various charges after she shot a gun off towards West Point Lake, according to Troup County Sergeant Stewart Smith.

At around 9:45 p.m. on July 4, deputies working the fireworks show at Pyne Road Park were directed to a fight in the picnic area. At the scene, law enforcement found several people running away from the area, some stating that there was a gun.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies determined that a fight broke out between a group of people when Jessica Nicole Caldwell, 37, proceeded to pull out a small handgun and shoot it in the general vicinity of West Point lake.

Law enforcement reported no injuries during this incident.

Caldwell was arrested, and charged with three misdemeanors — discharging a firearm under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless conduct.

