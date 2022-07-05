Did This Customer's Unusual Food Request Go Too Far?

In a world of monopolies and endless big-box stores, we can sometimes forget the history of those places. We can forget that, at one time, at one point long ago, these enormous billion-dollar companies were just tiny, almost obscure names in a world that didn't even recognize their value. Walmart's history, for example, begins in 1962 as a Bentonville, Arkansas, department store that resembled any other mid-60s department store than the sprawling big-box machine we know it today. Amazon, HISTORY tells us, began life as a humble online bookstore back in the 1990s, selling everything from computer science books and Princess Diana biographies on a primitive and untamed internet. Love them or hate them, it's astounding to see how some of the biggest names in both local and global marketing grew from such tiny concepts.
Comments / 0