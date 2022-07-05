ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Convenience Stores Become Quick-Service Restaurants?

By Chase Shustack
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You pull the app and place your order. After a few minutes of waiting, you drive down to the location and walk inside to get your food. There's a special location inside where you can go and sit down while other customers come in to do their usual business. After a...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

How A Costco Fight Supposedly Led To A Restriction On Rotisserie Chicken

When you're at a place like Costco, it seems almost baffling the number of things you can in just one purchase. Want a pallet of soda for your next barbecue? Aisle 5, to your left. Need more laundry detergent than you'll ever use? Just got shipped in last week. Want to bulk up on toilet paper in case of another shortage? Absolutely.
RETAIL
Mashed

The DIY Popeyes Chicken Bowl That's Taking Instagram By Storm

Popeyes Chicken is used to being a viral internet sensation. The most well-known viral moment had to be in 2019 when the chain's fried chicken sandwich was finally introduced to the masses. Not only did it spark a chicken sandwich Twitter war, someone was tragically stabbed to death attempting to order one of the sought-after sandwiches. The demand was so high after the initial launch that Popeyes even ran out of sandwiches after only 15 days. After this frenzied period of poultry-based uncertainty, Popeyes made the chicken sandwich permanently available on November 3, 2019 (per Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Little Caesars Offers A Slice Of 'Pizza Fashion' With Its New Merch

Founded in 1959, Little Caesars is known for a lot of things. Its "Pizza! Pizza!" catchphrase, the chain's $5 "Hot-N-Ready Pizza" and "Crazy Bread," the company's convenient Pizza Portal, and more recently, its pizza-related fashion. Fancy some pepperoni pizza swim trunks? Yes, it's actually a thing, and you can get...
RETAIL
Mashed

Hot Dogs Vs. Bologna: What's The Difference?

There's nothing quite like biting into a juicy, perfectly charred hot dog fresh off the grill and loaded with all the fixings. It's hard to picture a family cookout or 4th of July celebration without them. But for such a popular food staple in America, do you know what hot dogs are really made of? There are actually a lot of myths and false facts about hot dogs that have many believing the food should be categorized as "mystery meat." Expert Dr. Janeal Yancey says, "The trimmings used to make hot dogs are pieces of the meat that don't make good steaks and roasts because they aren't a certain tenderness, size, shape or weight" (via Best Food Facts).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Costco Drink That Has Reddit Revolted

According to Food Dive, people are leaning towards healthier grocery options since the start of the pandemic — and of course, stores like Costco have done everything they can to meet the new demands of the food market. Costco in particular carries organic products like Paleo Bars and Dave's Killer Bread to keep up with their shoppers' need to fuel their bodies with balanced nutrition. In order to boost its reputation for offering better food choices, the grocery store chain has even gone as far as adding açai bowls and salad to its food courts' lineup.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How To Score Free Dippin' Dots To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

One little known fact about National Ice Cream Day is that it was started by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. And for good reason. According to a survey of 2,000 people by National Today, 40% of Americans have eaten an entire pint of ice cream by themselves, and 30% of Americans say they would eat ice cream at every meal if possible. Additionally, a whopping 50% of those surveyed agree that going out for ice cream is a good date idea. That's a lot of love for a frozen treat.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How A Redditor Found A Piece Of Costco History

In a world of monopolies and endless big-box stores, we can sometimes forget the history of those places. We can forget that, at one time, at one point long ago, these enormous billion-dollar companies were just tiny, almost obscure names in a world that didn't even recognize their value. Walmart's history, for example, begins in 1962 as a Bentonville, Arkansas, department store that resembled any other mid-60s department store than the sprawling big-box machine we know it today. Amazon, HISTORY tells us, began life as a humble online bookstore back in the 1990s, selling everything from computer science books and Princess Diana biographies on a primitive and untamed internet. Love them or hate them, it's astounding to see how some of the biggest names in both local and global marketing grew from such tiny concepts.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Mashed

The Snack Trader Joe's Shoppers Say Is Like Spicy Froot Loops

Kettle corn is like popcorn's more fun and flavorful cousin. While popcorn is a great way to satisfy a salty snack craving, kettle corn is typically prepared in a cast-iron kettle or Dutch oven with salt, oil, and sugar to give it a sweet, crispy taste, according to differencebetween.net. The snack dates all the way back to at least 18th century Germany and was traditionally sweetened with sugar, molasses, and caramel, per America's Favorite Gourmet Popcorn. And while sugar, salt, and caramel are all still common kettle corn flavors, there is no shortage of interesting new varieties on the market these days.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

TikTok Is Feeling Sick After IHOP's Minions Meal Goes Totally Wrong

It's time once again that we talk about those little yellow fellows known as the Minions. For those who aren't Minion maniacs, Illumination's popular characters are part of the "Despicable Me" film series, with the overall-wearing minions serving as "henchman" to the budding supervillain Gru. The newest Minion feature, "Minions: The Rise of Gru was released on July 1 and exploded in the media in more ways than one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

The Shocking Burger King Discovery Behind A Delaware Mall

Its easy to keep track of what happens to a standalone restaurant or bar that closes for good when it's in public view — the property either sits empty, or a new tenant comes in and takes over. But what happens when a fast-food restaurant located in a mall serves its last value meal?
WILMINGTON, DE
Mashed

Here's How To Get Free Fries At Hardee's Every Day This Year

Here's a potentially shocking thought: Those French fries we all love munching on so much? It turns out, we're only supposed to be eating around six – yes, six – of them at a time. The serving suggestion was made in 2018 by Harvard professor Eric Rimm, who explained to the New York Times that exercising portion control when eating the burger accompaniment is key to being able to continue to enjoy them healthily.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

TikTok Is Drooling Over This Simple 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Hack

Have you have been burned by the promise of delicious, quick meal hacks before, only to be disappointed? We feel you. But one TikToker has come up with a genuinely good three-ingredient dinner hack. All of the ingredients come from Trader Joe's, which is known for its intriguing finds and tasty offerings.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Outrageous Orders Starbucks Employees Wish They Could Refuse

For many, the day doesn't start until the first cup of coffee hits. From black coffee to iced lattes and anything in between, personal taste dictates what caffeinated drink is your favorite. Luckily, at coffee chains like Starbucks, there are near endless possibilities on what drinks they can make. And for some, that's sweeter than most.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Steve Carell Adds To PB&J Sandwiches

What would you do if time travel was possible? We don't know what you're thinking, but we might just go back to taste a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the very first time. Relishing the heavenly deliciousness of a classic sweet-salty combo and falling in love with it all over again sounds delightful. There's no denying the PB&J sandwich is one of the most iconic American foods. This scrumptious childhood favorite is so ubiquitous that many children in the United States munch on 1,500 PB&Js alone before graduating high school (via The South Florida Reporter).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Costco Dumplings That Have The Internet In Shambles

Popping a dumpling in your mouth is an unparalleled experience. Juicy, hearty, and exploding with flavor, eating a single dumpling can send you straight to food heaven. Whether you like them fried, crispy, and crunchy or steamed, soft, and soupy, dumplings are undeniably delicious. And with both meat and vegetarian varieties, this traditionally Chinese dish can be enjoyed by everyone in the family. The broad appeal of this bite-sized food may be why dumpling sales have soared during the pandemic. The co-founders of one dumpling company, The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co., reported that sales for their dumplings increased threefold over the course of the last two years or so, as noted by The Star.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is Cracking Up Over This 'Truth' About Trader Joe's Cashiers

While Trader Joe's as we know it first opened in 1967, it wasn't until the incredibly popular grocery chain began expanding across the U.S. in the '90s that it started to gain an impressively die-hard following (per Spoon University). The store — which prides itself on selling a host of exclusive products, according to its website — earns "about $13.7 billion in sales per year" (via Business Insider), thanks to shoppers that are dedicated to making sure they do their weekly grocery run with the company. In fact, Trader Joe's fans are so serious about shopping with the chain that there is actually an established group made up of people who come together to drive almost two hours to get their Trader Joe's fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

The Rarely Known Swag In-N-Out Sells

Since In-N-Out opened in 1948, little about its approach to food has changed. The all-American chain is maybe best known for its never-frozen hamburgers, fresh-cut fries, and thick milkshakes. These days, the restaurant is also known for the long line of cars that is usually seen snaking out of its drive-thru.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Reddit Is Divided Over Massive Food Waste At Publix

Food waste is no joke — and it goes well beyond scraping those last crumbs from your plate into the garbage can. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, as much as 40% of the country's overall food supply ends up in the garbage. Whether it's spoilage, blemished food that can't be sold (pro tip: "ugly" produce is still perfectly safe to eat), or a consumer just not liking their meal, the waste adds up to a staggering 108 billion pounds in the U.S. alone, per Feeding America.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Taco Bell Customers Are Loving The Original Menu At Its Hawaii Locations

Eager Taco Bell fans are sure to always stay on top of its ever-changing menu so they might get the chance to try one of the popular fast food chain's limited-time offers. You can hope for discontinued Taco Bell fan favorites like the syrup-drenched Waffle Taco, seasoned Nacho Fries, and Beefy Crunch Burrito to make a return. And who can forget the recent comeback of the beloved Mexican Pizza that had the internet excitedly buzzing, only become temporarily unavailabl mere weeks later because demand was higher than anticipated (via Twitter).
HAWAII STATE
Mashed

Mashed

