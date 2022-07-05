ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invasive fly from Asia spotted in Kernersville

By Dolan Reynolds, Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE – This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. Pennsylvania has started using insecticide on spotted… Read More

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service released a statement confirming an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville.

According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation covers a 5-mile radius, suggesting it’s likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported.

During heavy infestations, the spotted lanternfly may kill grapevines. It can also affect popular plants used for landscaping around homes and businesses.

It can feed on and damage over 70 species of plants including apples and roses, said Dr. Bill Foote, director of the NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division.

“We have been actively looking for this pest for years and had ramped up surveillance when it was detected last year near the North Carolina-Virginia line,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Members of our Plant Industry Division and the N.C. Forest Service are moving quickly to eradicate this brightly colored pest, and we ask members of the public to be on the lookout for more spotted lanternfly and report any finds.”

If you see a suspect spotted lanternfly in North Carolina submit a picture through the online reporting tool here.

