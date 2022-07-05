ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Youngkin order flags at half-staff to honor Highland Park shooting victims

By Colleen Guerry, Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

(WXIN/WFXR) — Both President Joe Biden and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have ordered that flags be flown at half-staff after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park , Illinois, killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

On Tuesday, July 5, Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence.”

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

The president has the power to order flags lowered to half-staff after tragic events. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 9, according to the proclamation.

Meanwhile, Youngkin has also issued a flag-related proclamation to honor the lives lost in the parade shooting, ordering that all U.S. and Virginia flags remain at half-staff from Wednesday, July 6 until sunset on Saturday at all state and local buildings and grounds around the Commonwealth.

Police: Parade shooting suspect confessed, contemplated second shooting

This news comes after a gunman, perched on a rooftop, used a high-powered rifle to fire upon a crowd of Fourth of July paradegoers in Highland Park, officials say.

After the shooting, an hours-long manhunt ensued. That ended in a traffic stop and brief chase when police arrested a person of interest in the case, Robert Crimo III.

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

Police say he had planned the attack for weeks and on Monday, July 4, was able to access the roof of a business near the parade route and fired over 70 rounds into a panicking crowd.

According to authorities, Crimo confessed to unleashing the hail of bullets during the Highland Park parade and then heading to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, but he decided he wasn’t prepared for that and went back to Illinois, where he was arrested.

