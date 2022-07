FULTON – The Friends of History will host its annual Porch Party on Friday, July 22 at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, 177 S. 1st St., Fulton, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Happy Days Are Here Again!” Come join us for a happy day with lots of good food and good friends, old and new. There will be a variety of finger foods, hot and cold dishes, beverages, and desserts. Bring your appetite. The cost is $20 per person.

FULTON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO