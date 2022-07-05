ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor pardons woman who killed pimp

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia governor pardons woman who killed pimp In the pardon,...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago. Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRMG

Arizona says "personhood" abortion law can't lead to charges

PHOENIX — (AP) — An attorney with the Arizona attorney general's office told a judge Friday that a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children can't be used to bring criminal charges against abortion providers. The comment from Assistant Solicitor General...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRMG

COVID-19 surge reported in Green Country, doctors warn Tulsans

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 cases are climbing again in Green Country, as more medical systems report hospitalizations. Health professionals are reminding Tulsans that the threat of COVID-19 isn’t over. “Anything and everything we can to really not get to the point it’s been in the past, get your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy