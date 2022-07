Adult Swim has decided not to pursue a fourth season of Joe Pera Talks With You and people are sad about it online. The comedian posted a letter on his personal website thanking the network and fans for all of their support. In the world of broadcast television, getting a short little show where a comedian calmly talks through topics with the audience seems like a tough sell. But, people absolutely loved this show. Pera mentions fans shouting out the Christmas tree special especially while he's been out on the road touring. For now, he'll continue his "Summer in the Midwest and Rust Belt Tour." (In fact, there's a stand-up special coming that will be filmed this year.) But, it does feel like adult swim lost one of its most beloved shows today. Check out his post down below:

