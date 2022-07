ELKO – A credit card sent to the cardholder’s old address was used to purchase a new iPhone and more than a dozen other items. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was contacted when a cardholder discovered more than $1,500 in purchases on the card that had been sent to their former address in Spring Creek. Some of the charges were made at Walmart, so a deputy obtained surveillance video of the purchases and copies of the receipts.

17 HOURS AGO