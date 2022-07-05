ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Driver caught going 105 mph on I-96 will pay $220 for speeding

By Nathan Clark
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Police watching for motorists going too fast to be safe on I-96 caught a doozy of a speeder Tuesday morning. At 9:20 a.m. July 5, a...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Warren man's mistake buying SUV ended up costing him when it was stolen

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
WARREN, MI
WILX-TV

Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road. According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

A Grand Blanc Township traffic stop turns into a learning experience for a mom and kids

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township quickly turned into a learning experience for a mom and her kids. In a picture that was posted on the Grand Blanc Township Facebook page that has since received more than 200 shares, the officer is seen posing with kids after explaining why they don't need to be afraid of the police. Initially the kids were fearful when the officer pulled over their mom, but that quickly changed when this officer decided to go above and beyond his normal job responsibilities teaching both the mom and kids a lesson or two.
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, MI
Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Howell, MI
County
Livingston County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
owossoindependent.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigates Weekend Theft of Catalytic Converters

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) offered an announcement to passengers over the weekend that transportation services were temporarily suspended because the catalytic converters on SATA buses were stolen. This is the second time that catalytic converters have been stolen off of SATA buses following another issue in December 2021 when nine catalytic converters were stolen. The SATA bus location is on N. Delaney Road in Owosso Township, roughly ¼ north of M-21. The lot containing the SATA buses is fenced and gated.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Michigan State Police#Speed Kills
WLNS

Motorcycles, semitrucks and more at Mason Outdoor Expo

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – If you love motorcycles, hotrods and trucks, the Ingham County Fairgrounds is the place to be this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles and other flashy, fast and giant vehicles are convening Saturday for the Mason Outdoor Expo Motorcycle Show. The motorcycle show, organized by Full Throttle...
MASON, MI
nbc25news.com

Is the rise of inflation impacting Michigan road construction projects?

FLINT, Mich. - Is the rise of inflation impacting Michigan road construction projects?. Right now according to MDOT, there are 165 road construction projects. MDOT says inflation does not impact them directly right now because they bid projects out years in advance. “The work that you're seeing happening this summer...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices across the state and right here in Mid-Michigan are continuing their downward trend. According to AAA, gas prices across the state are down three cents from Wednesday. The decrease is slightly less in Ingham and Jackson County. The average price across Lansing on Thursday...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, These Detroit Area People Tunnels Were a Thing in the 20s

If you find yourself living in or driving through Highland Park, MI, you might notice some odd-looking concrete structures on the corner of the intersection. They are, in fact, a relic of a since-abandoned project that was aimed at protecting pedestrians. I came across this on Tiktok, naturally, thanks to...
The Flint Journal

Free shuttle service now available at Detroit’s Belle Isle

DETROIT, MICH. -- Detroit’s Belle Isle is now offering free bus shuttle service to help ease traffic congestion in the popular state park. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the new service is part of a larger effort to enhance traffic flow, make it easier for visitors to find their way around, and expand transportation options at the 982-acre island park, one of the most-visited state parks in the nation.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Clerks across Michigan in search of election inspectors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all the misinformation about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the 2022 midterm election will be under even more scrutiny. And that has clerks across Michigan working to find more inspectors to work at the polls. Election Inspectors are a crucial art of elections in...
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy