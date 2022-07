The South Jersey Card Show makes its return after an extremely successful first show in April. The show is Saturday July 9 at Cherry Hill East High School in Cherry Hill, NJ. Show time is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2, and kids 12 and under are free. Vendors from all through the area will be selling sports cards and collectibles, Pokemon, WWE, Funko Pop, Marvel, and much more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cherry Hill East Athletics.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO