Houston street damaged by high water reopens

The Boil Water Advisory continues on its third day for the city of West Plains. The West Plains chief water plant operator explained “The water main break (on Sunday) on south 17 created significant water use on top of already dry conditions which called for multiple wells to run for longer than normal. 14 well started pumping in water with high turbidity causing our combined effluent turbidity meter reading to rise over the limit of 1 NTU. We did maintain good chlorine residuals for the duration of the turbidity spike; this did help greatly to combat any bacteria that was still in the water after the treatment process. We have since shut off 14 well and resumed normal operating levels.”

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO