Houston street damaged by high water reopens

Members of the Houston City Council approved additional work for its fiber optics system Tuesday after hearing from a consultant and learning about a recent council committee work session on the project. James Lightfoot, the city’s consultant with ACRS Telecommunications Consulting and Engineering Services in Oklahoma City, discussed another construction...
The citywide boil water advisory has been lifted, with the exception of the 1400 block of Seventh Street. Despite the clearing of the water, water conservation efforts are still ongoing due to the one of the six wells being down. As such, City Hall will not be watering certain city...
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. An excessive heat warning continues through Thursday night, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. Daily heat index values of 100-110 degree are expected.
The Boil Water Advisory continues on its third day for the city of West Plains. The West Plains chief water plant operator explained “The water main break (on Sunday) on south 17 created significant water use on top of already dry conditions which called for multiple wells to run for longer than normal. 14 well started pumping in water with high turbidity causing our combined effluent turbidity meter reading to rise over the limit of 1 NTU. We did maintain good chlorine residuals for the duration of the turbidity spike; this did help greatly to combat any bacteria that was still in the water after the treatment process. We have since shut off 14 well and resumed normal operating levels.”
Most people would agree that having a job they feel good about and enjoy is a blessing. City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department director Brandon Maberry falls into that category. “You meet a lot of really good people,” Maberry said, “and I go to work each day feeling like...
VICHY, Mo. — In 1998, during a bitterly cold winter, a Missouri family disappears without a trace. Alarm bells sounded when family members went to check on the family at their residence. There was no sign of Susan Brouk or her two children. Concerns heightened when family members realize the Brouks didn’t take their winter coats or snow boots and it was below freezing.
Gatewood, MO. – An accident that occurred yesterday, July 6th, at 8:30PM has left an Alton woman with moderate injuries. Ronald McCann, 54 of Alton, was driving a 2001 Western Star Tractor on Highway 142, 5 miles West of Gatewood, when he crashed. The crash occurred as McCann traveled off the right side of the roadway, and his tractor overturned.
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Richland, Mo. is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop, which employs people with disabilities. Lacie Karr is charged with felony stealing of more than $25,000 between January 1, 2014 and October 26, 2021. The shelter says the...
Donna Marie (Walls) Farmer, 73, of Cabool, Mo., died on July 7, 2022, in East Alton, Ill., from cancer. She was born April 25, 1949, to Lloyd and Margaret (Douglas) Walls. Donna was born and raised on her parents’ 120-acre farm, five miles east of Cabool in the Mt. Pisgah community where she was loved and nurtured by family, neighbors and community.
A two-car accident on highway-42 east of Honey Springs Loop in Miller County sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened right around 6:00 this (Tuesday) morning when the car driven by 23-year-old Zane Clark, of Dixon, crossed over the center sideswiping the car driven by 58-year-old Lana Richardson, of Brumley.
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Dixon man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Highway 42. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Zane Clark, 23, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla and crossed the centerline, sideswiping a 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Lana Richardson. Clark sustained moderate injuries and...
Officers from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Highway 101 north of Bakersfield June 16 with hopes of arresting one woman, Katherine Brotherton, on an active warrant issued due to her failure to report to her probation and parole officer. However, the visit was more productive than they thought it would be and five people left the house in handcuffs that day.
Mountain View, MO. – A crash on a county road North of Mountain View has left multiple injuries. A 2000 GMC Pickup was being traveling Northbound on County Road 3770, when they crashed. It was being driven by Cherokee Hood, 21 of Mountain View. Hood traveled into the Southbound side of the county road and struck a 2001 Dodge Ram head-on. The Ram was being driven by a 16-year-old from Birchtree.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deceased person found in Linn Creek last October is a Licking man. Gary Kaeter was last seen alive in 2016. Kaeter, 62, was reported missing after last being seen on May 30, 2016, in Texas County. Days later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly found and towed his car from Highway Y in Linn Creek.
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was run over by a train last night five miles south of Willow Springs. Troopers say Edward Morris was lying on the tracks when he was hit. He was 31. No word on why he was on the...
Sales tax revenue collected by Texas County merchants during the latest reporting period was down, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. Retailers collect three half-cent sales tax. Each contributed $116,665, which was down $4,438 each from the same period a year ago. For the year, collections are up about $17,373 on each. The total in the first half of the year is $660,047 on each.
A man from Lebanon is accused of raping a cab driver. 52 year old Jerry Warnock faces rape and other charges. The cab driver says she picked up Warnock and took him to his place of work late at night. She claims he then assaulted her.
A Conway woman was arrested on Tuesday for narcotics charges in Wright County. On July 5, 2022 at approximately 1:06 a.m. Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5. During the stop, consent to search the vehicle was denied by the driver, Alxiean Dill, age 18 of Conway. K9 Ace was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. During the vehicle search, there was marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia located. During the investigation, It was discovered that Dill had suspected methamphetamine on her person.
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KRCG) — A Lebanon man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly raping, assaulting, and kidnapping a cab driver. According to a Facebook post by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Jerry Warnock, 52, on July 3, for the rape, assault, and kidnapping of a 32-year-old Lebanon cab driver.
Comments / 0