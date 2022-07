An Austin woman was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Rochester Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Buick LeSabre being driven by 84-year old Jeanette Ann Grinager of Eyota was westbound on Highway 30 at approximately 4:31 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when she collided with a 2017 Kia Forte being driven by 32-year old Heidi Lynn Haugen of Austin at the intersection of Helgerson Drive SW. The State Patrol indicated that Haugen was eastbound on Highway 30 just prior to the crash.

