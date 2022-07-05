WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $440K

Manahawkin Exxon Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $440,336 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The latest drawing was on Friday, July 1.

The winning numbers were: 02, 17, 36, 38 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Manahawkin Exxon, 555 Route 72 East Ave., Manahawkin in Ocean County.

