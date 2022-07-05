Meth, heroin, fake IDs found following traffic stop: Flomaton Police

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department arrested and charged two people with possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance on Friday after finding drugs in a car they searched following a “slow speed” chase.

Officers within the FPD said Adrian Lipscomb and Crystal Tyner were traveling from Georgia when deputies attempted to stop the car for speeding. According to the release, “the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and traveled at a slow speed until she was met with three more Flomaton officers.” Officers “changed her opinion on not stopping her vehicle,” according to the release.

Upon investigation during the stop and an alert from a K9 within the FPD, officers found the driver, Tyner, with a syringe, which had heroin in it. The passenger, Lipscomb, had several warrants both in Alabama and other states, according to the release.

Officers say Lipscomb tried to give them a fake Alabama driver’s license and was found with a glass pipe which had methamphetamine inside of it.

Adrian Lipscomb was charged with:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance – Meth

Criminal Impersonation

Possession of Forged Instrument

Crystal Tyner was charged with:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance – Heroin

Fleeing and attempt to elude a police officer

