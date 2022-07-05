Struggling travel businesses in Texas can soon apply for a grant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Applications will open Wednesday for struggling businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitalities industries to receive state grant money.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program , which will distribute $180 million in funding to those businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Applicants in the following industries can get a one-time grant of up to $20,000:

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

Food services and drinking places

Traveler accommodation

RV parks and recreational camps

Traveler arrangement and reservation services

Convention and tradeshow organizers

Breweries, wineries, distilleries

Applicants must submit supporting paperwork with their application to show eligibility, the governor’s office said.

There will also be several webinars from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism to provide more details and answer questions about the application process:

Breweries, wineries, distilleries, travel arrangement and reservation services, convention and trade show organizers and RV parks and recreational camps webinar – July 12, 1-2 p.m. CT

Arts, entertainment and recreation webinar – July 21, 1-2 p.m. CT

Traveler accommodation webinar – Aug. 11, 1-2 p.m. CT

Food services and drinking places webinar – Sept. 1, 1-2 p.m. CT

You can learn more about the webinars, eligibility and the grant application process online here .

The money comes from COVID-19 recovery funds. The grant program was created by Senate Bill 8, which was signed into law by Abbott after the 87th Legislative Session.

