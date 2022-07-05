ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire that originated in a dumpster at Broadway Square Mall caught the edge of the roof at Dillard’s on fire. According to Cpt. Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire...

