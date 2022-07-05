ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic’s toilet break helped inspire quarter-final comeback

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSosP_0gVVxe8C00

Novak Djokovic stayed on course to reclaim his place on the Wimbledon throne after a pep talk in the toilet.

The defending champion’s bid for a fourth consecutive title was heading down the pan when Italian youngster Jannik Sinner won the first two sets.

But for the seventh time in his career, 20-time grand slam winner Djokovic overturned a two-set deficit to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Djokovic said: “He was the better player for the first two sets, but I had a toilet break and a pep talk in the mirror – it’s true – sometimes these things are necessary. The toilet break was the turning point.

“There was no aggression there. It was just a pep talk, a positive talk. As negative and down you feel on yourself in those moments, it really gives you an effect.

“So that’s what I have done. I’ve done that after I lost two sets in the final of Roland Garros, and today it worked. It doesn’t always work. It’s not a guarantee it will always work.

“But I just felt like I had to change something. I was not playing well, I was not feeling well on the court, I was dominated by Sinner.

“Thankfully grand slams are played in best-of-five, so I had opportunity to come back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWgF1_0gVVxe8C00
Jannik Sinner pushed the defending champion all the way (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Amazingly, it means Djokovic has still not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years – since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final.

His only two defeats since, to Sam Querrey in 2016 and a retirement against Tomas Berdych a year later, came on Court One.

As things stand Djokovic will not be able to play at the US Open as unvaccinated people are still banned from travelling to the States.

Having also been barred from the Australian Open and beaten by Rafael Nadal in France, Wimbledon could be Djokovic’s only chance to add to his grand-slam tally and move back to within one of 22-time major winner Nadal.

However, he added: “I wouldn’t necessarily say that I have completely new motivation because of the circumstances.

“I feel always very motivated and inspired to play the best tennis on the grand slams, particularly here. I mean, this is arguably the most important tournament in the history of our sport.

“What happens after Wimbledon is really, you know, is unpredictable at the moment, so I don’t pay attention too much to that. I try to focus my thoughts here, and then we will see what happens afterwards.”

Djokovic will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cameron Norrie’s Wimbledon dream over as Novak Djokovic reaches final yet again

Cameron Norrie gave Centre Court cause to dream before his brilliant Wimbledon run came to an end with a semi-final loss to defending champion Novak Djokovic. The British number one, who had never previously been past the third round of a grand slam, had taken full advantage of a favourable draw to become just the fourth home player in the Open era to make the last four in the men’s singles here.
TENNIS
newschain

Cameron Norrie determined to be back after losing first grand slam semi-final

Cameron Norrie was proud of his “sick” Wimbledon run but left wanting more after a semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic. The British number one, who had never previously been past the third round of a grand slam, had taken full advantage of a favourable draw to become just the fourth home player in the Open era to make the last four in the men’s singles at SW19.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
newschain

Hornby savours his moment with Prosperous Voyage

Racing never fails to throw up surprises. But there cannot have been too many who envisaged Prosperous Voyage beating Inspiral in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes. While Prosperous Voyage had finished a fine second in the 1000 Guineas behind Cachet, she was well adrift of John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
SPORTS
newschain

Two-try Andrew Porter helps Ireland to historic victory in New Zealand

Ireland claimed a historic first win away to New Zealand to force a series decider following a breathless Dunedin encounter packed with drama. Andrew Porter twice powered over to help the impressive Irish to a deserved 23-12 victory over the indisciplined All Blacks. Captain Johnny Sexton – passed fit to...
RUGBY
newschain

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Millions of Muslims across the globe – including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen – are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Italian#Centre Court
newschain

Russia continuing to ‘raise true hell’ in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause, a regional governor has said. The Ukrainian government has urged people in Russian-occupied areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means”, while deadly Russian...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Protesters storm residence and office of Sri Lankan president

Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have forced their way into his official residence and nearby office, as thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo decrying the nation’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. It is not clear if Mr Rajapaksa...
PROTESTS
newschain

Tugendhat makes union-saving pitch to Scottish Tories

Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat has made his first pitch to Scottish Tory members, stressing the need for “serious and tested leadership” for the party to be successful in Scotland. The MP, who this week put himself forward to replace the beleaguered Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, said...
ELECTIONS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy