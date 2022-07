ZIP files are great for transporting files. So how do you make them?. When moving files around the internet — whether on file transfer platforms, cloud storage, or email — it’s hard to beat a ZIP file. The ZIP format compresses the contents of a folder without degrading the quality of the files contained within it. You can then just as easily unzip them out of the folder. Some ZIP programs also let you encrypt ZIP files with a password so you can have some security when moving sensitive or private files. Here is how to create a ZIP file on various platforms, as well as how to open a ZIP file if you receive one.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO