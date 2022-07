JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions in federal dollars will soon bolster city budgets and allow for projects that were too costly to consider before. “We’re getting those old projects off the shelf,” explained Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons, who is also the outgoing president of the Mississippi Municipal League. “We’re dusting them off the shelf. And now we’re able to leverage the state investments without taxing our people. That’s the major point without taxing our people with the services that they need.”

